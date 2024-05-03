Dominique Jackson Will Host Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation's New York Dinner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) announced today that model, actress, and author Dominique Jackson will serve as the MC at its second annual New York Dinner on May 8, 2024 at the legendary Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Plaza. Academy Award-nominated actress Rosie Perez will appear as a special guest with a performance by Glassnote Records recording artist Talia Rae. Arthur Fogel, President – Global Touring and Chairman – Concerts, Live Nation Entertainment will accept The Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award at the event.

“I’m thrilled to join The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in celebrating Arthur Fogel and his years of work fighting to end the HIV epidemic - and to talk about real, meaningful ways all of us can get more involved in that fight,” Jackson said. “Coming together to celebrate progress and have serious conversations about solutions that will impact the lives of people living with HIV is one way we can show humanity and love in a world that needs as much of both as it can get.”

As one of the most visible events for ETAF, the proceeds from the evening will support the relaunch of LIFEBEAT, a Program of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation that continues the work toward Elizabeth Taylor’s vision of an AIDS-free world.

The annual New York Dinner will include an intimate reception, seated dinner and program, and a live performance.

For more information please contact info@etaf.org.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis throughout the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to carry out her vision for an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's voice, commitment, and concentration on hard-to-reach communities, ETAF's domestic advocacy initiatives remain a priority. Fighting for criminalization reform for people living with HIV, ETAF’s primary advocacy initiative, “HIV Is Not A Crime” fights for not only the elimination of criminalization, but also stigma and discrimination. ETAF's programs have also expanded to ensure that HIV prevention education and access to treatment are available through domestic and international initiatives.

ABOUT GILEAD SCIENCES

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, inflammation and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Play Broadway Games