Design Team Set For Jonathan Groff-Led THE AMISH PROJECT

Tickets are now on sale and the creative team has been set for the Broadway production of THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play starring Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, written by Jessica Dickey, and directed by Sarna Lapine. THE AMISH PROJECT will begin performances Wednesday, February 10, 2027, at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 2, 2027.

THE AMISH PROJECT will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Call Me Izzy), costume design by Tom Broecker (Other Desert Cities), lighting design by Alan C. Edwards (Harry Clarke) and sound design by Darron L. West Giant). Lisa Ann Chernoff will serve as Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical serves as General Manager.

This spring, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway in THE AMISH PROJECT, a solo play about the astonishing power of compassion in the face of unimaginable loss.

When tragedy shatters a close-knit Amish community, what follows is an extraordinary act of grace that challenges everything we think we know about forgiveness.

Inspired by true events that unfolded just minutes from where Groff grew up, THE AMISH PROJECT is an intimate portrait of a place and a community channeled through a single performer. Written by acclaimed playwright Jessica Dickey and directed by Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George), this remarkable story invites us to reflect on how, even in the darkest of hours, our shared humanity endures.

THE AMISH PROJECT debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival and was developed at the Cherry Lane Theatre before premiering Off-Broadway at the Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in 2009. It has since become Jessica Dickey’s most- produced play, with productions at the Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis), Milwaukee Rep, American Theater Company (Chicago) and City Theatre (Pittsburgh), among others at theaters around the world.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jessica Dickey (Playwright) is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose work has been hailed by The New York Times for its “freshness, economy, cheeky vulgarity, with a fine measure of poetic insight.” Her play The Amish Project premiered at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in New York and has since been produced across the country and around the world. Her other plays include Galileo’s Daughter, Nan and the Lower Body, The Convent, The Rembrandt, Charles Ives Take Me Home, and Row After Row, with productions at Steppenwolf Theatre, Women's Project, Hartford Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, City Theater in Pittsburgh, the Guthrie, and others. In television, she has written for Apple TV+’s “Physical” and developed projects with Netflix, ABC, and Paramount TV. Her film work includes projects with Searchlight Pictures. She is also co-author of the memoir Sistering: The Art of Holding Close and Letting Go and a proud alumna of New Dramatists. She divides her time between New York and the south of France.

Sarna Lapine (Director) is a New York-based director. She recently directed Jean Smart's return to Broadway in the world premiere of Call Me Izzy at Studio 54. She directed the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford. Lapine frequently collaborates with renowned playwright Kate Hamill, having directed the world premiere of Dracula (Classic Stage Company), as well as the New York premiere of Little Women. In addition to her work in New York, Lapine has worked extensively regionally and internationally. Select credits include Annie Get Your Gun (Bay Street Theater), Sweeney Todd (Signature Theatre), Into the Woods (The Guthrie Theater), Fiddler on the Roof (The Philadelphia Orchestra), The Rape of Lucretia (Boston Lyric Opera—named Best Opera of 2019 by The Boston Globe), and the Japanese premiere of Anna Ziegler’s Photograph 51. Lapine has mounted the following productions across North America: The National Theatre’s War Horse (Associate Director for North American Tour and Japan), and Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony Award-winning revival, South Pacific (Associate Director of 1st National Tour). Her concert credits include: 4-Stars in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan; two Sondheim concerts with the Boston Pops, as well as Sondheim on Sondheim with the LA Phil, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel at The Hollywood Bowl. www.sarnalapine.com

Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Scenic Design). Recent credits include Call Me Izzy (Broadway), Clueless (West End), Degenerates (Playwrights Horizons), Initiative (The Public). Her designs have also been seen at The Shed, Second Stage, Primary Stages, Working Theater, Epic Theater Ensemble, INTAR, EST, NAATCO, Guthrie, Arena Stage, Berkeley Rep., The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Seattle Rep., Opera Theatre of St. Louis, Universal Studio Japan and more. As an

associate set designer, she has worked on over 40 productions for Broadway, West End and US, UK and international tours. She earned her MFA from the Yale School of Drama, where she is currently a member of the design faculty.

Tom Broecker (Costume Design). TV: “Saturday Night Live,” “SNL UK,” “House of Cards,” “30 Rock,” “The Comeback,” “Tales of the City,” “The Big C,” “Zelda.” Film: Eleanor The Great, Mean Girls the Musical, Bros. The Met Opera. Theatre:

Other Desert Cities, Chess, Call Me Izzy, Little Shop of Horrors, Side Man, Race, Everyday Rapture, Our Mother’s Brief Affair. Playwrights Horizons, The Public, Second Stage, MTC, The New Group, Oregon Shakespeare, Center Stage, McCarter, Shakespeare Theatre D.C., Washington Opera, Yale School of Drama. Awards: seven Emmy, 21 nominations; three Costume Designers Guild Awards, 13 nomination; a Pebody. Instagram: @broecker.t

Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design). West End: Harry Clarke. Off-B’way: Creation Stories (LCT3); My Joy Is Heavy (NYTW); Monte Cristo (York); Fires in The Mirror [Lortel Nom.], Twilight: Los Angeles 1992 (Signature NYC); Harry Clarke [Lortel Award] (Vineyard); Kill Move Paradise [Drama Desk nom] (NBT); Twelfth Night, Memnon, Othello (CTH). Regional: Beautiful (Asolo Rep); Gatsby: An American Myth [Norton Award] (A.R.T.); Appropriate (Old Globe); Fences (The Alley); How Shakespeare Saved My Life (Berkeley Rep). Dance: In The Same Tongue (Dianne McIntyre); Chasing Magic (Ayodele Casel); Lifted (Christopher Rudd) for American Ballet Theatre. Alan is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, where he is also an assistant professor of Lighting Design. www.alancedwards.com

Darron L. West (Sound Design) is a Tony and two-time OBIE Award-winning sound designer whose nearly 40 year career spans theater and dance, on Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theaters too numerous to list here. His work has been heard in over 700 productions all over the United States and internationally in 15 countries. Additional honors include the Drama Desk, Lortel, Audelco and Princess Grace Foundation Statue Award, among many others.

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