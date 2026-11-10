Video: Watch Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti and More in New Trailer for THE DEBUT







A new trailer just dropped for The Debut, from two-time Academy Award nominee & writer-director Jesse Eisenberg. The new film stars Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and two-time Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti alongside Halle Bailey, Jesse Eisenberg, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, and Bernadette Peters.

When Mona Friedman is cast in a bit part at a small community theater, she transforms from a shy, unassuming housewife into a zealous method actor willing to do anything to protect the artistic integrity of her marginal role—even if it means waging war against the show’s domineering director.

Most recently, Eisenberg wrote, directed, and starred in the 2024 dramedy A Real Pain alongside Kieran Culkin. Eisenberg made his television debut with the short-lived comedy-drama series Get Real (1999–2000). Following his first leading role in the film Roger Dodger (2002), he appeared in the films The Village (2004) and The Squid and the Whale (2005) and led the 2009 comedies Adventureland and Zombieland. He gained wider recognition for starring as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in David Fincher's film The Social Network (2010), for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Eisenberg's playwriting credits include The Revisionist, The Spoils, and Happy Talk. Stage acting credits include Summer and Smoke (1996), The Gathering (1999), Orphans (2005), Scarcity (2007), The Final Interrogation of Ceausescu's Dog (2015), A Little Part of All of Us (2015), The Blizzard (2016), Oh, Hello (2016), The People Speak (2017), Shoshana and Her Lovers (2017), as well as The 24-Hour Plays on Broadway.

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