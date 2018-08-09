David Cromer Completes Cast of Kenneth Lonergan's THE WAVERLY GALLERY

BroadwayWorld has just learned that actor and award-winning director David Cromer completes the cast for the Broadway premiere of Academy Award winner Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery. Cromer, who won a 2018 Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical for The Band's Visit, will play the role of 'Howard Fine.'

Directed by Drama Desk and Obie Award winner Lila Neugebauer in her Broadway debut, The Waverly Gallery, a 2001 finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, begins performances Tuesday, September 25, prior to opening on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

As previously announced, The Waverly Gallery stars Grammy Award winner, and Academy and Golden Globe Award nominee, Elaine May, one half of the legendary comedy duo, Nichols and May, whose iconic show An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May famously played the Golden Theatre; Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, who makes his Broadway debut; Tony Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Joan Allen; and, in his third Lonergan play, 2018 Tony Award nominee Michael Cera.

The creative team for The Waverly Gallery includes two-time Tony Award winner David Zinn (Scenic Design), Tony Award and Academy Award winner Ann Roth (Costume Design), and five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).

A powerfully poignant and often hilarious play, The Waverly Gallery is about the final years of a generous, chatty, and feisty grandmother's battle against Alzheimer's disease. Gladys is an old-school lefty and social activist and longtime owner of a small art gallery in Greenwich Village. The play explores her fight to retain her independence and the subsequent effect of her decline on her family, especially her grandson. More than a memory play, The Waverly Gallery captures the humor and strength of a family in the face of crisis.

The Waverly Gallery originally premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in August 1999, before opening Off-Broadway at the Promenade Theatre in March 2000.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

