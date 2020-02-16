David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Will Return to Broadway This Fall

David Byrne's American Utopia is headed back to Broadway this fall!

The musical was expected to close today, playing the final performance of its limited engagement. However, it has been confirmed that, beginning September 18, the show will return to Broadway's Hudson Theatre for just 17 weeks, through January 17, 2021.

We think that once in a lifetime just isn't enough... Broadway, we're not done yet! #AmericanUtopia returns to the intimate @hudsonbway this fall for 17 weeks ONLY! Performances begin September 18 and tickets are on sale NOW. ? https://t.co/Jxz6HIeNkO pic.twitter.com/m4LYso0zb1 - David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway (@americanutopia) February 16, 2020

Tickets for the new run are currently on sale. Visit AmericanUtopiaBroadway.com to purchase tickets and for more information.

David Byrne will be appearing with the American Utopia Broadway musicians on "Saturday Night Live" on February 29. Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee has directed a filmed version of the acclaimed show, David Byrne's American Utopia. The film, planned for a 2020 release, will be launched in collaboration with the Broadway hit in the fall.

American Utopia opened on Broadway to rave reviews on October 20, 2019 and recouped its initial $4M investment in mid-December 2019, just ten weeks after opening.

David Byrne commented, "It's become obvious to us in the band, the crew and the producer team that audiences want, dare I say need? To see this show. They're not ready to have it disappear just yet. We feel the same way, we love doing this show. So, it's thrilling to us that we can announce that we'll be back in September. Tickets are on sale now."

The producers said, "It has been a joy to bring American Utopia to Broadway. David Byrne is one of our greatest living artists and it's cause for celebration that he has made his Broadway debut with this brilliant production. We have been blown away by the range of audiences of all ages and backgrounds who have come to see American Utopia."

Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee is directing a filmed version of the acclaimed Broadway show, David Byrne's American Utopia. Participant, the leading media company dedicated to impact media and engagement toward positive social change, will be the lead financier and executive producer for the project, which River Road Entertainment and Warner Music Group will also co-finance. David Byrne's American Utopia will be an integral part of Participant's 2020 social impact work, building off existing work around the Broadway show and including efforts dedicated to civic engagement and democracy, both major themes of the show.

The film is produced by RadicalMedia, as well as David Byrne's Todomundo and Lee's Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks production companies. Byrne and Lee are producers while Participant's Jeff Skoll, David Linde, and Diane Weyermann are executive producers; along with Warner Music Group's David Bither, Charlie Cohen, and Kurt Deutsch; Bill Pohlad of River Road; and RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Patrick Catullo, who lead produced the Broadway production, will also serve as executive producers.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steve Traxler, Thomas Laub, Steve Rosenthal, Erica Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.





