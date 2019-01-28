Darren Criss, Glenn Close Among Winners of the 25th Annual SAG AWARDS - Full List!
The Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented its coveted Actor® statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2018 at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, hosted by Megan Mullally, held Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium Expo Hall.
Honored with individual awards were Mahershala Ali, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Glenn Close for performances in motion pictures, and Patricia Arquette, Jason Bateman, Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss, Sandra Oh and Tony Shalhoub for performances in television. THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS originated awards for the outstanding performances by a motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance went to Black Panther, while the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Harry Shum Jr. and Sydney Sweeney revealed the honorees for outstanding action performances during the official live pre-show PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly TNT Red Carpet Live: 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stunt ensemble from Black Panther was honored for film and the stunt ensemble from GLOW was honored for television.
Tom Hanks presented Alan Alda with the 55th Life Achievement Award, following a filmed salute to one of the world's most respected and beloved actors. A filmed "In Memoriam" tribute honored the SAG-AFTRA members lost during 2018. In keeping with the SAG Awards tradition of highlighting the work of SAG-AFTRA members, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced a montage that saluted the memorable 25-year history of the SAG Awards.
In a poetic gesture, the final award of the evening was presented by Jodie Foster, who was the first ever to receive an Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Tom Hanks was the first ever to receive an Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Both actors were on the inaugural SAG Awards and returned as presenters for the show's Silver Anniversary.
PEOPLE hosted the official Post-Awards Gala for the 23rd year. This exclusive event, which was held immediately following the SAG Awards on a specially extended section of the Shrine's auditorium stage honors the charitable efforts of actors in their communities. In addition, Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), will make a $125,000 grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Catastrophic Health Fund.
Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Dec. 12, 2018. Two nominating panels - one for television and one for film - each composed of 2,500 randomly selected union members from across the United States, chose this year's nominees. Final voting information was sent to the 120,785 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing across the country. Balloting closed at noon on Friday, Jan. 25. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards' official election teller, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The complete list of recipients for the 25h Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®follows:
The 25th ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS
The Theatrical Motion Picture Recipients are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
RAMI MALEK / Freddie Mercury - "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY" (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
GLENN CLOSE / Joan Castleman - "THE WIFE" (Sony Pictures Classics)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
MAHERSHALA ALI / Dr. Donald Shirley - "GREEN BOOK" (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
EMILY BLUNT / Evelyn Abbott - "A QUIET PLACE" (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BLACK PANTHER (Marvel Studios)
ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda
CHADWICK BOSEMAN / T'Challa/Black Panther
STERLING K. BROWN / N'Jobu
WINSTON DUKE / M'Baku
MARTIN FREEMAN / Everett K. Ross
DANAI GURIRA / Okoye
MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Erik Killmonger
DANIEL KALUUYA / W'Kabi
LUPITA NYONG'O / Nakia
ANDY SERKIS / Ulysses Klaue
FOREST WHITAKER / Zuri
LETITIA WRIGHT / Shuri
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
BLACK PANTHER (Marvel Studios)
The Television Recipients are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
DARREN CRISS / Andrew Cunanan - "THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE:
AMERICAN CRIME STORY" (FX Networks)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Tilly Mitchell - "ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA" (Showtime)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
JASON BATEMAN / Martin "Marty" Byrde - "OZARK" (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
SANDRA OH / Eve Polastri - "KILLING EVE" (BBC America)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL" (Prime Video)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL" (Prime Video)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THIS IS US(NBC)
ERIS BAKER / Tess Pearson
STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson
NILES FITCH / Teenage Randall
MACKENZIE HANCSICSAK / Young Kate
JUSTIN HARTLEY / Kevin Pearson
FAITHE HERMAN / Annie Pearson
JON HUERTAS / Miguel Rivas
MELANIE LIBURD / Zoe
CHRISSY METZ / Kate Pearson
MANDY MOORE / Rebecca Pearson
LYRIC ROSS / Déjà
CHRIS SULLIVAN / Toby Damon
MILO VENTIMIGLIA / Jack Pearson
SUSAN KELECHI WATSON / Beth Pearson
HANNAH ZEILE / Teenage Kate
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Prime Video)
CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel
ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson
RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam "Midge" Maisel
MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman
ZACHARY LEVI / Benjamin
KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel
TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman
BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie
MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GLOW (Netflix)
The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
ALAN ALDA