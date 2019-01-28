Darren Criss, Glenn Close Among Winners of the 25th Annual SAG AWARDS - Full List!

The Screen Actors Guild Awards® presented its coveted Actor® statuettes for the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2018 at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, hosted by Megan Mullally, held Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium Expo Hall.

Honored with individual awards were Mahershala Ali, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and Glenn Close for performances in motion pictures, and Patricia Arquette, Jason Bateman, Rachel Brosnahan, Darren Criss, Sandra Oh and Tony Shalhoub for performances in television. THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS originated awards for the outstanding performances by a motion picture cast and by television drama and comedy ensembles. The Actor® for a motion picture cast performance went to Black Panther, while the Actors® for television drama and comedy ensemble performances went to This Is Us and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Harry Shum Jr. and Sydney Sweeney revealed the honorees for outstanding action performances during the official live pre-show PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly TNT Red Carpet Live: 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. The stunt ensemble from Black Panther was honored for film and the stunt ensemble from GLOW was honored for television.

Tom Hanks presented Alan Alda with the 55th Life Achievement Award, following a filmed salute to one of the world's most respected and beloved actors. A filmed "In Memoriam" tribute honored the SAG-AFTRA members lost during 2018. In keeping with the SAG Awards tradition of highlighting the work of SAG-AFTRA members, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris introduced a montage that saluted the memorable 25-year history of the SAG Awards.

In a poetic gesture, the final award of the evening was presented by Jodie Foster, who was the first ever to receive an Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Tom Hanks was the first ever to receive an Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Both actors were on the inaugural SAG Awards and returned as presenters for the show's Silver Anniversary.

PEOPLE hosted the official Post-Awards Gala for the 23rd year. This exclusive event, which was held immediately following the SAG Awards on a specially extended section of the Shrine's auditorium stage honors the charitable efforts of actors in their communities. In addition, Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a division of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), will make a $125,000 grant to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Catastrophic Health Fund.

Nominees chosen by their respective SAG Awards film and television nominating committees were announced on Dec. 12, 2018. Two nominating panels - one for television and one for film - each composed of 2,500 randomly selected union members from across the United States, chose this year's nominees. Final voting information was sent to the 120,785 SAG-AFTRA members in good standing across the country. Balloting closed at noon on Friday, Jan. 25. Integrity Voting Systems, the Awards' official election teller, sealed the results until they were announced live during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

For more information about the SAG Awards, SAG-AFTRA, TNT and TBS, visit sagawards.org/about.

The complete list of recipients for the 25h Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®follows:

The 25th ANNUAL SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS® RECIPIENTS

The Theatrical Motion Picture Recipients are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

RAMI MALEK / Freddie Mercury - "BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY" (20th Century Fox)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

GLENN CLOSE / Joan Castleman - "THE WIFE" (Sony Pictures Classics)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

MAHERSHALA ALI / Dr. Donald Shirley - "GREEN BOOK" (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

EMILY BLUNT / Evelyn Abbott - "A QUIET PLACE" (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BLACK PANTHER (Marvel Studios)

ANGELA BASSETT / Ramonda

CHADWICK BOSEMAN / T'Challa/Black Panther

STERLING K. BROWN / N'Jobu

WINSTON DUKE / M'Baku

MARTIN FREEMAN / Everett K. Ross

DANAI GURIRA / Okoye

MICHAEL B. JORDAN / Erik Killmonger

DANIEL KALUUYA / W'Kabi

LUPITA NYONG'O / Nakia

ANDY SERKIS / Ulysses Klaue

FOREST WHITAKER / Zuri

LETITIA WRIGHT / Shuri

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK PANTHER (Marvel Studios)

The Television Recipients are:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

DARREN CRISS / Andrew Cunanan - "THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE:

AMERICAN CRIME STORY" (FX Networks)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Tilly Mitchell - "ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA" (Showtime)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

JASON BATEMAN / Martin "Marty" Byrde - "OZARK" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

SANDRA OH / Eve Polastri - "KILLING EVE" (BBC America)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam "Midge" Maisel - "THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THIS IS US(NBC)

ERIS BAKER / Tess Pearson

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson

NILES FITCH / Teenage Randall

MACKENZIE HANCSICSAK / Young Kate

JUSTIN HARTLEY / Kevin Pearson

FAITHE HERMAN / Annie Pearson

JON HUERTAS / Miguel Rivas

MELANIE LIBURD / Zoe

CHRISSY METZ / Kate Pearson

MANDY MOORE / Rebecca Pearson

LYRIC ROSS / Déjà

CHRIS SULLIVAN / Toby Damon

MILO VENTIMIGLIA / Jack Pearson

SUSAN KELECHI WATSON / Beth Pearson

HANNAH ZEILE / Teenage Kate

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL (Prime Video)

CAROLINE AARON / Shirley Maisel

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Miriam "Midge" Maisel

MARIN HINKLE / Rose Weissman

ZACHARY LEVI / Benjamin

KEVIN POLLAK / Moishe Maisel

TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman

BRIAN TARANTINA / Jackie

MICHAEL ZEGEN / Joel Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

GLOW (Netflix)

The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

ALAN ALDA

