Danny Kaan and Sophie Ross Present DEAR AUDIENCE Coffee Table Book

Dear Audience is a theatrical coffee table book filled with over 140 pages showcasing the Arts industry. With exclusive imagery, personalised letters to the Audiences, and more, this book is a celebration of Theatre and everyone who works in it.

Featuring Lucie Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cedric Neal, Lambert Jackson Productions, Layton Williams, Alice Fearn, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Rachel Tucker, Carl Man, Paul Taylor-Mills, Sejal Keshwala, Frances Ruffelle and so many more.

15% of profits will be donated to Applause For Thought.

Applause for thought CIC is a triple award-winning organisation that facilitates lower-cost Mental Health; support, talks, accredited courses, and bespoke Mental Health and Well-being Consultancy for all those working within the Arts and Entertainment Industry. These donations will help people access accredited mental health training who wouldn't normally be able to afford it. We are very grateful to The Digi Creative for their support of our work, and for creating such a wonderful book to help support the Arts

Digi Creative co-founder, Sophie Ross says: "We hope that this coffee table book will bring joy in a time when the Arts industry needs to be celebrated the most. Theatre is made up of so many people, (this being just a small percentage) and it's important to showcase that at every given opportunity. I'm so proud of Danny and I for creating something that is an homage to this year and something we can look back on in years to come. Super grateful for everyone who gave up their time to be involved and can't wait to share the book with everyone."

Digi Creative co-founder, Danny Kaan says: I've always wanted to make a coffee table book but making it in 2020 feels even more special. The number of people that were willing to be involved was overwhelming and shows how supportive this industry is and how passionate we all are for the Arts. Combining Photography and my love for this industry has been a joy and I've honestly had the best time. Seeing so many faces in a time where human contact has been so limited has been heartwarming and wonderful".

Pre-order the book here: www.dearaudiencebook.com (Christmas guarantee)

General on-sale Wednesday 25th November 10am (second batch delivery)

Pricing £35 with worldwide shipping available

