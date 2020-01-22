Danny Burstein Returns to MOULIN ROUGE After Injury

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Danny Burstein has officially returned to the cast of Moulin Rouge! after a six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus. Burstein plays the role of "Harold Zidler."

He has previously starred in eighteen Broadway shows including My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific, TheDrowsy Chaperone, Saint Joan, The Seagull, Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway includes Describe the Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Talley's Folly, Mrs. Farnsworth, Psych, All in the Timing, Merrily We Roll Along. Film/TV includes Indignation, The Family Fang, Transamerica, Affluenza, Nor'easter, The Sounding, "Madam Secretary," "Fosse/Verdon," "Boardwalk Empire," "Louie," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," "The Blacklist," "Elementary." Metropolitan Opera: Die Fledermaus. He's received two Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, six Tony Award nominations and two Grammy Award nominations.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You