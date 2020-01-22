Danny Burstein Returns to MOULIN ROUGE After Injury
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Danny Burstein has officially returned to the cast of Moulin Rouge! after a six-week medical leave of absence to repair a torn meniscus. Burstein plays the role of "Harold Zidler."
He has previously starred in eighteen Broadway shows including My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Golden Boy, Follies, South Pacific, TheDrowsy Chaperone, Saint Joan, The Seagull, Titanic and Company. Off-Broadway includes Describe the Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Talley's Folly, Mrs. Farnsworth, Psych, All in the Timing, Merrily We Roll Along. Film/TV includes Indignation, The Family Fang, Transamerica, Affluenza, Nor'easter, The Sounding, "Madam Secretary," "Fosse/Verdon," "Boardwalk Empire," "Louie," "Absolutely Fabulous," "Law & Order," "The Good Wife," "The Blacklist," "Elementary." Metropolitan Opera: Die Fledermaus. He's received two Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, six Tony Award nominations and two Grammy Award nominations.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).
Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)