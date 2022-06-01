DEATH OF A SALESMAN Starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke Will Begin Broadway Performances In September

Click Here for More Articles on Death Of A Salesman

The critically-hailed Young Vic / West End production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is coming to Broadway's Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for 17 weeks only, starting this fall. Performances for the limited engagement will begin on September 19.

Produced by Cindy Tolan, Elliott & Harper Productions and Kwame Kwei-Armah, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and 2022 Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman in a revival-told for the first time on Broadway-from the perspective of an African American family. A new cast of supporting actors join the production in New York, led by Tony winner André De Shields and Khris Davis. This powerful interpretation of Miller's classic drama illuminates the dark underbelly of the American Dream and its elusive promise of equality and opportunity for all.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Miller's seminal Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards including Best Play and was also honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award for Best Revival.

