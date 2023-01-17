DEATH OF A SALESMAN's McKinley Belcher III to Marry Boyfriend Blake Fox; Andre De Shields Will Officiate

BroadwayWorld congratulates McKinley Belcher III on his wedding to longtime boyfriend Blake Fox!

We have learned that the wedding will take place today, and will be officiated by Belcher's Death of a Salesman co-star Andre De Shields. Wendell Pierce will be attending with Sharon D. Clarke.

To learn more about Belcher, check out his interview as part of our Words From The Wings series here.

Since graduating with an MFA from USC, McKinley Belcher III has been steadily building a strong body of work. Belcher appears on the critically hailed Netflix series "Ozark" as Agent Trevor Evans, in the limited series "The Good Lord Bird" opposite Ethan Hawke for Showtime, and was seen as Mark Fein in the Simon Curtis-directed film The Art of Racing in the Rain for Fox 2000. He can currently be seen as the series lead in David Simon's "We Own This City" for HBO, and will next be seen in a recurring role in Netflix's live-action adaptation of "One Piece." He has recently come off playing the pivotal series role of convicted murderer and death row inmate Anthony Carter, in the FOX drama series "The Passage." He was noticed for his work as Samuel Diggs, a free slave and self-educated laborer with the hopes of becoming a doctor, on the PBS series "Mercy Street," and on David Simon's HBO miniseries "Show Me a Hero" as the blue-collar Dwayne taking care of his diabetic mother. Prior to this, McKinley recurred on the Starz drama "Power." His other film credits include the biopic Mapplethorpe opposite Matt Smith, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, and Trial by Fire directed by Ed Zwick, as well as John Sayles's independent film Go for Sisters. On stage, McKinley starred in The Light at MCC Theater for which he was nominated for an Outer Critic Circle Award. He made his Broadway debut in the revival of A Soldier's Play for Roundabout Theatre Company.