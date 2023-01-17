Photos: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts caught one of the final performances of Broadway's hit revival of "Death of a Salesman" over the weekend. The limited engagement of the show ended on January 15th with a big bash closing party at Times Square's Bond 45 Restaurant.

Check out photos of Roker and Roberts with members of the cast below!

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben.

Few works of drama loom as large in the national psyche as Death of a Salesman. It caused a critical sensation when it premiered on Broadway in 1949 with a production directed by Elia Kazan. It went on to win six Tony Awards® including Best Play and was honored with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Play. The play has enjoyed four previous Broadway revivals, three of which won the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play.