Photos: Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce Get Honored With Portraits at Sardi's
The pair recently starred in Death of a Salesman on Broadway!
Death of a Salesman stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce recently were honored with portraits at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!
Wendell Pierce has established himself as a prolific award-winning actor with a body of work on stage, television, and film for more than three decades. Universally hailed for his portrayal of "Det. Bunk Moreland" on HBO's groundbreaking series THE WIRE, Mr. Pierce was also praised for his starring role of "Antoine Baptiste" on David Simon's critically acclaimed series, TREMÉ. He currently stars as 'James Greer' in Amazon's international hit series Tom Clancy'S Jack Ryan, alongside John Krasinski.
Mr. Pierce returns to Broadway to reprise his portrayal of "Willy Loman" in DEATH OF A SALESMAN after receiving a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play in London for the West End production. Wendell made his Broadway debut as "Boy Willie" in August Wilson's PIANO LESSON. His other Broadway credits include Carol Churchill's SERIOUS MONEY and John Pielmeier's BOYS OF WINTER. Other theater credits include COST OF LIVING (Williamstown, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), BROKEOLOGY (Lincoln Center), 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, CYMBELINE, TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, TARTUFFE (New York Shakespeare Festival), WAITING FOR GODOT, THE CHERRY ORCHARD (Classical Theater of Harlem), and THE OEDIPUS CYCLE (Theatre Herod Atticus, Athens).
Sharon D Clarke won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her work in the West End production of Death of a Salesman, which she is thrilled to bring to Broadway this season alongside Wendell Pierce. She made her Broadway debut just last year in the Roundabout Theatre's acclaimed revival of Caroline, Or Change, for which she received a 2022 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, plus Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. A titan of the UK stage and screen, she originated the role of "Caroline" at the Minerva Theatre Chichester followed by transfers to the Hampstead Theatre, London and then to the West End at the Playhouse Theatre, where her performance won the 2019 Olivier for Best Actress in a Musical. A three-time Olivier Award winner, her stage credits include The Amen Corner (Olivier Award), Blues in the Night, Chicago, Fame, Ghost (Manchester Theatre Award), Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, King the Musical, The Life (Offies), The Lion King, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Once on This Island, Porgy and Bess, Rent, and We Will Rock You (WhatsOnStage Award). Her film and television credits include: Oscar winner Rocketman, BAFTA winner Rocks, "Doctor Who," "Holby City," "Show Trial,""Informer," "The Shadow Line," "Silent Witness," "The Singing Detective," "Thunderbirds Are Go," and "Waking the Dead." She is the 2019 recipient of the Black British Theatre Award Lifetime Recognition, and in 2017 was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours for services to drama.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
