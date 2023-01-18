Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

Photos: Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce Get Honored With Portraits at Sardi's

The pair recently starred in Death of a Salesman on Broadway!

Jan. 18, 2023  

Death of a Salesman stars Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce recently were honored with portraits at the iconic Sardi's. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!

Wendell Pierce has established himself as a prolific award-winning actor with a body of work on stage, television, and film for more than three decades. Universally hailed for his portrayal of "Det. Bunk Moreland" on HBO's groundbreaking series THE WIRE, Mr. Pierce was also praised for his starring role of "Antoine Baptiste" on David Simon's critically acclaimed series, TREMÉ. He currently stars as 'James Greer' in Amazon's international hit series Tom Clancy'S Jack Ryan, alongside John Krasinski.

Mr. Pierce returns to Broadway to reprise his portrayal of "Willy Loman" in DEATH OF A SALESMAN after receiving a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Play in London for the West End production. Wendell made his Broadway debut as "Boy Willie" in August Wilson's PIANO LESSON. His other Broadway credits include Carol Churchill's SERIOUS MONEY and John Pielmeier's BOYS OF WINTER. Other theater credits include COST OF LIVING (Williamstown, 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama), BROKEOLOGY (Lincoln Center), 'TIS PITY SHE'S A WHORE, CYMBELINE, TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA, TARTUFFE (New York Shakespeare Festival), WAITING FOR GODOT, THE CHERRY ORCHARD (Classical Theater of Harlem), and THE OEDIPUS CYCLE (Theatre Herod Atticus, Athens).

Sharon D Clarke won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actress for her work in the West End production of Death of a Salesman, which she is thrilled to bring to Broadway this season alongside Wendell Pierce. She made her Broadway debut just last year in the Roundabout Theatre's acclaimed revival of Caroline, Or Change, for which she received a 2022 Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, plus Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. A titan of the UK stage and screen, she originated the role of "Caroline" at the Minerva Theatre Chichester followed by transfers to the Hampstead Theatre, London and then to the West End at the Playhouse Theatre, where her performance won the 2019 Olivier for Best Actress in a Musical. A three-time Olivier Award winner, her stage credits include The Amen Corner (Olivier Award), Blues in the Night, Chicago, Fame, Ghost (Manchester Theatre Award), Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, King the Musical, The Life (Offies), The Lion King, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Once on This Island, Porgy and Bess, Rent, and We Will Rock You (WhatsOnStage Award). Her film and television credits include: Oscar winner Rocketman, BAFTA winner Rocks, "Doctor Who," "Holby City," "Show Trial,""Informer," "The Shadow Line," "Silent Witness," "The Singing Detective," "Thunderbirds Are Go," and "Waking the Dead." She is the 2019 recipient of the Black British Theatre Award Lifetime Recognition, and in 2017 was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Year Honours for services to drama.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Related Stories
Photos: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Visit DEATH OF A SALESMAN
Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts caught one of the final performances of Broadway’s hit revival of “Death of a Salesman” over the weekend.  
DEATH OF A SALESMANs McKinley Belcher III to Marry Boyfriend Blake Fox Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN's McKinley Belcher III to Marry Boyfriend Blake Fox
BroadwayWorld congratulates McKinley Belcher III on his wedding to longtime boyfriend Blake Fox!
Photos/Video: Andre De Shields Celebrates Birthday at DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos/Video: Andre De Shields Celebrates Birthday at DEATH OF A SALESMAN
 Andre De Shields, the Tony Award winning legendary actor celebrated his lucky 77th Birthday on stage at yesterday's curtain call of the hit Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. Check out photos and video from the celebration here!
Photos: Michael Kors Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN Photo
Photos: Michael Kors Visits DEATH OF A SALESMAN
See photos of designer Michael Kors and film producer George Tillman Jr. visiting Death of a Salesman on Broadway.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO!Photos: Jinkx Monsoon & James T. Lane Take Their First Bows in CHICAGO!
January 17, 2023

See photos of Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane taking their first bows in Chicago on Broadway!
Photos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & CompanyPhotos: Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Final Curtain Call with Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & Company
January 16, 2023

Yesterday, January 15, 2023, The Music Man took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theatre following 46 previews and 373 regular performances. Check out photos from inside the big night!
Photos: Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & the Cast of THE WANDERERS Meet the Press!Photos: Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas & the Cast of THE WANDERERS Meet the Press!
January 12, 2023

See photos of Katie Holmes, Eddie Kaye Thomas and more from the cast of The Wanderers meeting the press ahead of the show's New York premiere!
Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!Photos: CHICAGO's Jinkx Monsoon Meets the Press!
January 11, 2023

See photos of Jinkx Monsoon meeting the press, ahead of her Broadway debut as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' in Chicago!
Photos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & MorePhotos: Inside WOMEN TALKING with Jessie Buckley, Sarah Polley & More
January 11, 2023

Just last night, MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible presented a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre. Check out photos from inside the event!
share