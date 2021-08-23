Cynthia Erivo Will Star in Upcoming Series STEEL

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will star in the upcoming series Steel, a drama set in 1970s London.

According to Variety, Erivo will play protagonist Madeline Crowe, a self-made woman who seizes control of her own destiny in a high-octane and dangerous profession dominated by her male colleagues.

Crowe, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants driven by an insatiable hunger to win at all costs, is also beholden to her son as a single mother.

Through Steel we see how choices made by individuals desperate in pursuit of money and power shape the geopolitical landscape of our present, and how women like Crowe were the vanguard.

Steel is written by Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez-Armesto.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

In 2019, Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in the biopic Harriet. Her performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, and she got a second one for Best Original Song for "Stand Up," which she co-wrote for the film with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She next appeared in the HBO crime miniseries THE OUTSIDER and played Aretha Franklin on the National Geographic anthology series Genius.