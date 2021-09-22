Culture Lab LIC and CreArtBox Present World Premiere of QUEENS PRELUDES and LIGHTING THE DARK at the Plaxall Gallery

CreArtBox is coming back to the NYC live music scene with two new performances: "Queens Preludes" and "Lighting the Dark".

Both performances will be held at the Plaxall Gallery located at 5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101. The concerts will be free and seat reservation is required at creartbox.nyc

CreArtBox works with world-class artists to foster art commitment in today's society, supporting the creation of new music and live arts to enhance local communities and inspire future generations.

These productions will feature artists Guillermo Laporta (flute and composer), Josefina Urraca (piano), Mizuko Kaji (set designer), Sheree Clement (composer), Greg Karnilaw (composer), and Beata Moon (composer).

On October 6, 2021 at 7.00 p.m. CreArtBox will present "Queens Preludes" a composition of 12 preludes for flute and piano written by Guillermo Laporta exploring the concept of "looking back at memories before life-changing events".

These preludes reflect flashes of wondering about the past, rendering into music senses of trust, vertigo, uncertainty, assurance, ambiguity, and remembrance. Generally, a prelude is considered to be an introductory performance, action, or event preceding and preparing for the principal or a more important matter. Life can feel like an endless prelude. But sometimes, it's only noticeable when something significant happens.

On October 15th, 2021 at 6.00 p.m. CreArtBox will present "Lighting the dark" a piano recital that combines classical repertoire (Rachmaninov & Mozart) alongside new pieces by Queens composers, finding a connection between the old and the new music, surrounded by an interactive space, with video mapping and projections design.

The set design will be created by Japanese architect Mizuko Kaji where the semi-transparent screens will be interconnected on stage, in order to achieve a spatial sensation where sound, images and lights merge into a single universe.

The chairs will be divided into 3 groups using a 360 degree design with the audience facing in 3 directions. The audience will feel the music and the image mixed through transparent projections, finding different visual depths with the musicians and the images.

These performances have been awarded by the City Artist Corp grant and also by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

Note: Due to NYC vaccine mandates, all visitors to the gallery must wear a mask, be vaccinated and will be required to show proof of vaccination (CDC vaccine card, NYC COVID Safe Pass, NYS Excelsior Pass).