Creative Team Set For Kristin Chenoweth-Led Pre-Broadway Run of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

The creative team for the world premiere of The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, has been announced. The new musical will have its pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s historic Emerson Colonial Theatre. Tickets are available to the general public now at www.emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

This new musical will feature music and lyrics by celebrated Oscar-winning songwriter Stephen Schwartz and will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Kristin Chenoweth as beauty queen, socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel. Performances for this five-week engagement are set to begin on Tuesday, July 16, playing through Sunday, August 18.

Based on Lauren Greenfield’s award-winning 2012 documentary film The Queen of Versailles and the life stories of Jackie and David Siegel, the book for The Queen of Versailles is by Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, Amy and the Orphans) with direction by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade, Once on This Island).

The production will also feature choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (Parade), music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like it Hot and Water for Elephants), scenic design by Dane Laffrey (Parade, Once on This Island), costume design by fashion designer to the stars Christian Cowan, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Sweeney Todd, Real Women Have Curves at the A.R.T.), sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical), and casting by C12 Casting.

As previously announced, joining Ms. Chenoweth for the Boston engagement are Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham as David Siegel, Here Lies Love’s Melody Butiu as Sofia Flores, and Kimberly Akimbo’s Nina White as Victoria Siegel.

Additional casting for The Queen of Versailles in Boston will be announced at a later date.

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest privatehome in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle. The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.

The Queen of Versailles is produced by Bill Damaschke, Seaview and Kristin Chenoweth through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment. Mr. Damaschke previously produced the Boston world premiere engagement of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which re-opened the Colonial in 2018, and went on to win 10 Tony Awards on Broadway including “Best Musical.