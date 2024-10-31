Contest: Win a Copy of PLAYING WITH FIRE Signed by Writers JC Chasez & Jimmy Harry

1
Angelina Jolie to Receive 2024 Gothams Performer Tribute for Maria Callas Role
The Gotham Film & Media Institute has announced that Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie will receive the Performer Tribute for her performance as Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain’s upcoming film Maria, at the 34th edition of The Gothams, taking place live and in person on Monday, December 2, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.
Video: Joey Fatone Talks Returning to Broadway in & JULIET
Joey Fatone will soon return to Broadway for the first time in two decades. Beginning January 21, 2025, the pop music superstar and founding member of *NSYNC, will join the Broadway company of & Juliet in the role of Lance and discussed coming back to Broadway on a recent visit to Live with Kelly and Mark. Watch the interview now!