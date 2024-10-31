Contest: Win a Copy of PLAYING WITH FIRE Signed by Writers JC Chasez & Jimmy Harry

Enter to win one of three copies of Playing With Fire from Center Stage Records! Playing With Fire, the new musical from JC Chasez (Grammy-nominated member of *NSYNC) and Jimmy Harry (Golden Globe winner for Madonnas Masterpiece), draws inspiration from Mary Shelleys timeless Frankenstein. Featuring 16 original tracks, the musical reimagines the classic tale through a conversation between Frankenstein and his creation, The Creature, at the grave of Frankensteins wife, Elizabeth ten years after her murder.

Through dynamic interplay of dialogue and shared flashbacks of key events in both their lives, the concept album plunges into the heart of their intertwined destinies. As they confront their past actions and the devastating impact theyve had on one another, Frankenstein and The Creature gradually find understanding, sympathy, and forgiveness. Featuring performances by Chasez, Cardamon Rozzi, and Lily Elise, Playing With Fire is a profound exploration of love, redemption, and the human condition. Playing With Fire is a Center Stage Records release.