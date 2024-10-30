Contest: Win A Copy Of THE SPAMALOT DIARIES & More from Crown Publishing

Broadway + NYC
Don't miss your chance to take home this exclusive prize!
Weve partnered with Crown Publishing to give away a Broadway books prize pack to three lucky winners! The Prize includes:
To enter, fill in the form below. Dont miss your chanceentries are open until November 6 at 11:59ET! No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. Three winners will be selected at random.
About The Spamalot Diaries:
A rollicking account of the making of [the] Broadway musical Spamalot [and] an irresistible and unfiltered ode to the art of live theater. Fans will love this tantalizing glimpse behind the curtain.Publishers Weekly (starred review)
From comedy legend Eric Idle, the fascinating inside story of bringing Monty Python and the Holy Grail to Broadway as the unlikely theatrical hit Spamalot.
About The Wall of Life
Academy Award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author Shirley MacLaine shares a dazzling memoir in photographs, chronicling her extraordinary life with 150+ images from her personal archive.
