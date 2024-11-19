Contest: Win a Copy of CHER: The Memoir, Part One

Enter for the chance to win a copy of CHER: The Memoir, Part One! 10 lucky winners will each receive one copy.

To enter, please submit your full name and email address in the form below. Don't miss your chance!

Submissions are open until November 25 at 11:59ET. No purchase necessary. Open to U.S. residents, 18+. 10 winners will be selected from the submissions, limit one copy per winner.

About CHER: The Memoir, Part One

Written with honesty, intimacy, and her candid humor, Cher tells the story of her early childhood, to meeting Sonny Bono and catapulting to legendary fame.

Cher: The Memoir reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar told by the icon herself.After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir.

Cher is theonly woman to top Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center. The Cher Show a musical based on her life and career opened on Broadway in 2018.

She is a tireless activist and philanthropist. As a dyslexic child who dreamed of becoming famous, Cher was raised in often-chaotic circumstances, surrounded by singers, actors, and a mother who inspired her in spite of their difficult relationship.

With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century.