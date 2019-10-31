Constantine Maroulis, Tamika Lawrence, and More Join ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
The full lineup of performers have been announced for the 26th Annual ROCKERS ON BROADWAY. The event will honor TONY Award-winner for The Color Purple - La Chanze and legendary Grammy Award-winning music producer - Russ Titelman.
This year's ROCKERS ON BROADWAY will celebrate the hits of the 1970's. Rock, Funk, Soul, R&B, Pop, Disco all carved out their place in the music history. Some of the best rock 'n' roll of all time was recorded in the 1970's and it was a golden era for vinyl records. The high energy rock concert will feature performances by Special Guests, Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees, winners and current Broadway stars and some of the talented students that are members of the programs funded from the event.
The PATH Fund's Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner have today announced additional special guests and performers including:
Just Announced:
- Special Guest: Keith Carradine (Academy Award-winner Songwriter)
- Special Guest: Alexa Ray Joel (Singer / Songwriter)
- Constantine Maroulis (Tony Award-nominee) Spring Awakening; Rock Of Ages
- James Harkness - Ain't To Proud; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
- Tamika Lawrence - Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen
- Mehret Marsh - Tina!; The Lion King
Previously Announced:
- Special Guest: Rupert Holmes - 1970s chart topping musician and TONY Award-winning composer.
- Special Guest: Tommy Brunette (Modern English)
- Michael Cerveris - (TONY Award Winner) Fun Home; Assassins
- Lisa Brescia - Dear Evan Hansen; Wicked
- Kathy Brier - Hairspray; Bat Boy
- Matt DeAngelis - Waitress; Hair
- Morgan James - Epic Records; Motown The Musical; Godspell
- Donnie Kehr - Jersey Boys; The Who's Tommy
- Ryann Redmond - Frozen; If/Then; Bring It On
- Max Sanergman - Smokey Joe's Café
- Justin Matthew Sargent - Bonnie & Clyde; Rock Of Ages
- Jeremy Schonfeld - Spun; Drift
- Amy Spanger - Matilda The Musical; Rock Of Ages
- Callie Walker - Miss Alabama 2018
- Scarlett Walker - Carousel
and developing artists Sam Behr, Quentin Avery Brown, Isabel Gottfried, and Nick Preziosi with students from several of our beneficiary organizations.
The event will be hosted by Ben Cameron - Broadway Sessions, Wicked.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: The 70's on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. ROCKERS ON BROADWAY, is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun, unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids and The Felix Organization.
The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, we have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities. Sponsored by Y. Dolly Fox LLC, The Pamela & Laurence Tarica Foundation, Evolving Voice, Connie & J. Barry Howell, and Paris Campbell.
Tickets range from $25 - $500 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for sev... (read more)
WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight
The international blockbuster WICKED will play its 6,681st Broadway performance tonight, Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to becom... (read more)
Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes,... (read more)
BC/EFA Re-Releases Angela Lansbury Broadway Legends Holiday Ornament
a?oeWe need a little Christmas, right this very minute!a?? And Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Angela Lansbury provides it as Broadway Car... (read more)
Join the BroadwayWorld Staff: Regional Marketing / Junior Sales Associate
Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site... (read more)
Full Casting Announced For the Chicago Engagement of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Starring Renée Fleming
The full Chicago cast has been announced for the limited holiday engagement of beloved Tony Award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza, for ten per... (read more)