Colman Domingo Joins THE RUNNING MAN Movie

Colman Domingo continues to stay booked and busy, with a new role in Edgar Wright's The Running Man. Domingo is set to star alongside Glen Powell in the film, playing the host of the world's most dangerous game show, according to Deadline.

The movie itself is based on Stephen King's 1982 novel, which spawned an adaptation in 1987 starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Coming to theaters on November 7, 2025, the cast also includes Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O’Brian, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, Daniel Ezra, and more.

The story follows Powell's Ben Richards in a dystopian America in 2025. After agreeing to participate in a violent reality show (hosted by Domingo) to save his ill daughter, he must navigate the horrors of being chased by multiple killers for the purposes of entertainment. Wright directs from a script he co-wrote with Michael Bacall.

Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing. He is also set to play Michael Jackson's father Joe in the upcoming biopic Michael and will appear in Steven Spielerg's 2026 film.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.