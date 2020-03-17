Classic Stage Company Has Suspended Rehearsals and Ticket Sales for ASSASSINS

Click Here for More Articles on ASSASSINS

Classic Stage Company, in response to new restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, has suspended rehearsals and ticket sales for its revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle.

The production was to begin performances on April 2; CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present Assassins in the coming months.

Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011).





