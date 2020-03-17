Click Here for More Articles on ASSASSINS
Classic Stage Company Has Suspended Rehearsals and Ticket Sales for ASSASSINS
Classic Stage Company, in response to new restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19, has suspended rehearsals and ticket sales for its revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle.
The production was to begin performances on April 2; CSC intends to resume rehearsals and present Assassins in the coming months.
Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled... (read more)
Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home
When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, the Alley Theatre a... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled... (read more)
Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home
When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, the Alley Theatre a... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)