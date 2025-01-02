Cinco Paul Unveils SCHMIGADOON-Themed Alphabet Book

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2025 is starting off strong for Schmigadoon! fans. In addition to the world premiere of the stage musical at the Kennedy Center later this month, Schmigadoon! creator Cinco Paul has announced that he has co-written a new alphabet book based on the musical series.

Written alongside Ray Kampf (who also created the illustrations), the book is described as "a sophisticated whimsical and colorful alphabet book using the cast and setting of Schmigadoon for each letter."

Examples from the book include "A's for Aloysius", referring to the major of Schmigadoon played by Alan Cumming in Season One, and "C is for corn puddin'" the dish that inspired the song of the same name.

From A to Z, each letter "celebrates the charm, humor, and whimsy in rhyme, that makes Schmigadoon unforgettable." The book is available to purchase now with a price tag of $30 here. Take a look at some samples below.

In 2024, it was announced that the Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon! was canceled, despite the third season already having been written. Season three, billed as "Into the Schmoods," would have parodied the mega-musicals of the 1980s and 1990s such as Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Les Misérables.

Season one of Schmigadoon! parodied iconic Golden Age musicals, as stars Strong and Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The season referenced Brigadoon, Carousel, Music Man, and more.

Season two was set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, parodying musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The series starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, featuring Broadway stars like Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Aaron Tveit, Tituss Burgess, and Patrick Page.