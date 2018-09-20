Chita Rivera Saluted At Shane Inspiration's Touch The Sky Benefit At Carnegie Hall-Zankel Hall

Touch The Sky, a benefit performance in support of Shane's Inspiration, https://shanesinspiration.org/ the L.A. based organization that has created a network of over 68 inclusive playgrounds worldwide, has added Oscar winner J.K. Simmons to an already all-star roster that now includes The New York Children's Chorus. The evening, which is honoring the legendary Chita Rivera, takes place Monday, October 1st at 7:30 p.m. at Zankel Hall - Carnegie Hall.

Said Simmons, "I'm a big fan of Shane's Inspiration and their mission. It's a wonderful and unique organization that partners with organizations here and abroad on behalf of kids of all abilities who simply want to play together. And on a personal note, I'm pretty excited to be making my Carnegie Hall singing debut. It should be quite a night"!

"When I was a young boy, I learned about inclusion through my sister who had some physical limitations. She showed me that a child's ability to grow happens when a kid is allowed to be a kid with other kids. That's why it's so personally and professionally rewarding to be a part of this remarkable evening." said director Andrew MacBean.

Hosted by Seth Rudetsky, Touch The Sky features performances from Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso, Melissa Errico, Liz Calloway, Charlotte d'Amboise, Joan Ryan, Evan Ruggiero, Ali Stroker and The New York Children's Chorus. Special material will be written by Bruce Vilanch and Ron Abel is musical director.

Paul Hastings LLP, will receive the Corporate Champions For Inclusion Award for their continued support of Shane's Inspiration. The firm is an advocate of Together We Are Able, an education program that eliminates bias and bullying against children with disabilities in public schools and creates social inclusion between children with disabilities and their typically developing peers

For tickets please log onto https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Seat-Selection-Performance/Syos?eventid=36396

In 1997, Shane Alexander Williams came into his parents' lives for a beautiful but brief moment. Born with spinal muscular atrophy, Shane passed away two weeks after his birth. Through their profound grief, Catherine Curry-Williams and Scott Williams began searching for a way to honor their son's life and Sean's Inspiration became a reality.

Shane's Inspiration is recognized as a worldwide leader of creating Universally Accessible Playgrounds (UAP) and educational programs that unite children of all abilities. Its mission is to foster social inclusion for children with disabilities by creating a unique and safe place for children of all ages and abilities to come together through the vehicle of inclusive play. Since launching in 1998, Shane's Inspiration has directly served more than 40,000 children through their education and community outreach programs. The international nonprofit has helped raise millions of dollars to build, design and program nearly 70 universally accessible playgrounds around the globe, with an additional 55 in development. For more information, visit http://ShanesInspiration.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You