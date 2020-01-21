Chinaza Uche, Andrew Garman and Layla Khoshnoudi Complete the Cast of Clubbed Thumb's TUMACHO
Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Bulger, Associate Artistic Director; Quinn Metal Corbin, Advancement Director) announced today complete casting for the return engagement of Ethan Lipton's TUMACHO, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. First seen in the 2016 SUMMERWORKS season, TUMACHO returns beginning February 17 for a limited engagement through March 14, 2020. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 22 at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street)..
Andrew Garman (The Christians - Lortel, Drama Desk nominations; Salomé), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats, Dance Nation) and Chinaza Uche ("Dickenson", Sojourners) join previously announced cast members Bill Buell (Ink), Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (Well, A Thin Place), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play), Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).
Once again, the citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation--or an even bigger tyrant--when a fiend from the past comes to town?
TUMACHO will feature set design by David Zinn (The Humans, Fun Home), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario D. Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me) and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler (seven seasons of Summerworks). Shelley Miles will be the Production Stage Manager. Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Time by David Cale) will serve as music director and will perform in the production.
General admission tickets for TUMACHO are $45; reserved seating is available for $60. Student tickets are $30. A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available for each performance on TodayTix.
Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. The play began a national tour in January 2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Public Theater took to Twitter to announced that their production of The Truth Has Changed, which was part of their Under The Radar Festival, has ... (read more)
VIDEO: Theatre Student Performs THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA As Both Christine And The Phantom
Sing for us, our angel of music! Abby Seim, who studies musical theatre at Viterbo University, recently took to the stage to perform a song from Broad... (read more)
Oh, What a Beautiful Broadway Run- OKLAHOMA! Cast Reflects on Final Performance
In 1943, a brand new musical from new composing team Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein astounded the world and changed Broadway forever. In 2019, ... (read more)
Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., and More Will Voice Characters on CENTRAL PARK, New Series From Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced a new animated musical comedy, called Central Park, which will include the voices of some Broadway favorites!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Profiled on New Apple TV+ Documentary Series DEAR...
A new documentary series on Apple TV+ will profile Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Company of DIANA On Broadway Heads Into Rehearsals
The cast of the upcoming musical DIANA gathered today for their first day of rehearsal for the show's upcoming Broadway run.... (read more)