Chinaza Uche, Andrew Garman and Layla Khoshnoudi Complete the Cast of Clubbed Thumb's TUMACHO

Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Bulger, Associate Artistic Director; Quinn Metal Corbin, Advancement Director) announced today complete casting for the return engagement of Ethan Lipton's TUMACHO, directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman. First seen in the 2016 SUMMERWORKS season, TUMACHO returns beginning February 17 for a limited engagement through March 14, 2020. Opening night is set for Saturday, February 22 at the Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street)..

Andrew Garman (The Christians - Lortel, Drama Desk nominations; Salomé), Layla Khoshnoudi (Men on Boats, Dance Nation) and Chinaza Uche ("Dickenson", Sojourners) join previously announced cast members Bill Buell (Ink), Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee John Ellison Conlee (The Full Monty, "Boardwalk Empire"), Obie Award winner Randy Danson (Well, A Thin Place), Gibson Frazier (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play), Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie) and Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Amélie).

Once again, the citizens of a frontier outpost are looking for someone to rescue them from the terrors of the local villain. Have they met their salvation--or an even bigger tyrant--when a fiend from the past comes to town?

TUMACHO will feature set design by David Zinn (The Humans, Fun Home), costume design by Anita Yavich (Soft Power) and Devario D. Simmons (Thoughts of a Colored Man), lighting design by Jennifer Schriever (What the Constitution Means to Me) and prop and puppet design by Raphael Mishler (seven seasons of Summerworks). Shelley Miles will be the Production Stage Manager. Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Time by David Cale) will serve as music director and will perform in the production.

General admission tickets for TUMACHO are $45; reserved seating is available for $60. Student tickets are $30. A limited number of $25 rush tickets will be available for each performance on TodayTix.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. The play began a national tour in January 2020.





