Charles Busch, Laura Benanti, THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS and More Coming Up This October at Feinstein's/54 Below

THE O'NEILL JUNIORS PRESENT DISCO FEVER: THE MUSIC OF The Bee Gees, OCTOBER 1 AT 2:30 PM:

After consecutive sold out shows at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Connecticut, The O'Neill Juniors proudly bring Disco Fever: The Music of The Bee Gees to Feinstein's/54

Below. These extraordinary teens dive into the disco era and the music of the BeeGees! You'll find yourself singing along to "You Should Be Dancing," "Tragedy," and "Stayin' Alive," and you'll fall in love again to "How Deep Is Your Love," "Nights on Broadway," and "Too Much Heaven." Come see the fashion! Come hear the beautiful harmonies! Come to the disco and let it all go!

Brad Simmons leads The O'Neill Juniors program, now in its ninth season. The auditioned and selected juniors study an artist for a one-week intensive and then perform for the Cabaret & Performance Conference. Some past studies have included The Beatles, Stevie Wonder and The Beach Boys. The O'Neill Juniors are thrilled to share Disco Fever: The Music of The BeeGees at Feinstein's/54 Below, where they previously presented Coven: The Music of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac in 2014 and Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Music of Dolly Parton in 2015.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Rufus Wainwright, OCTOBER 1 AT 7:00PM:

Join some of Broadway's finest as we celebrate the glorious music of Rufus Wainwright, who Elton John has called, "The greatest songwriter on the planet", in an evening of lush, romantic, witty, powerful, and definitely dramatic songs from his brilliant and extensive catalog. Audiences can expect to hear favorites like "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk", "The Art Teacher", "Oh What a World", "Going to a Town" and many more. Music directed by Rufus' former keyboard player, Jason Hart (music director of American Psycho on Broadway). 54 Sings Rufus Wainwright will be a long-overdue tribute to one of the most important singer/songwriters of his generation, and is sure to be an evening to remember.

Featuring: Krystina Alabado (American Idiot, American Psycho), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Dave Thomas Brown (American Psycho), Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening), Jai'len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, Les Miserables), Ben Rimalower (Patti Issues), Alice Ripley (Side Show, Next to Normal), Kacie Sheik (Hair), Sydney Torin Shepherd (First Date), Wesley Taylor (Rock of Ages, The Addams Family), Clarke Thorell (Hairspray, Annie), and Taylor Trensch (Hello Dolly, Dear Evan Hansen)

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Rachel Eskenazi-Gold, OCTOBER 1 AT 9:30PM:

Rachel Eskenazi-Gold, currently Christine at certain performances in The Phantom of the Opera, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in I Blame You: It's Your Fault I'm Doing This Show. It'll be a night of songalogues and stories that will take you on a journey into Rachel's life through her heroes, the people, places and things that have inspired her. Featuring songs from Phantom, Side Show, Wicked, and many others, including a few brand new ones by up and coming New York City musical theatre writers, never before seen on stage. Using the inspirations that have shaped her, this shining young talent has built herself into a performer you'll want to watch out for!

Music direction by Josh Kight.The show will feature a few Broadway guest stars, including Kaley Ann Vorhees (Prince of Broadway, Phantom), Jeremy Stolle (Phantom, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Maggie Randolph, SheriDan Stevens, and Michael Liebhauser! Plus a few up and coming writers and other surprise guests.

$25-$35 cover charge. $50 VIP seating. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE NEWSBOYS' VARIETY SHOW, OCTOBER 2, 7PM & 9:30 PM:

Exactly one year from closing, cast members from the touring company of Newsies are back at Feinstein's/54 Below for an all new edition of The Newsboys' Variety Show! Join dozens of cast members for this a one-night-only cabaret featuring a variety of musical styles, dancing, and other special talents on display.

Starring: Joey Barreiro, Dan DeLuca, Jonathan Fenton, Kaitlyn Frank, Jeff Heimbrock, Morgan Keene, Stephen Michael Langton, Devin Lewis, Nick Masson, Alex Prakken, Anthony Rosenthal, Michael Ryan, Jack Sippel, Beth Stafford Laird, Ethan Steiner, Stephanie Styles, Daniel Switzer, Chaz Wolcott, Anthony Zas...and more to be announced soon!

Produced by Shoshana Feinstein.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, OCTOBER 3 AT 7:00PM:

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs! An all-star cast of Broadway and Nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it! The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featuring: Jeff Harnar (Multi-award winning vocalist), Tom Wopat (2X Tony nominee, Annie Get Your Gun, A Catered Affair), Gabrielle Stravelli (Award-winning jazz vocalist), Michael Marotta (Musical theater veteran), Sal Viviano (Broadway star & concert artist), and Michael Winther (Drama Desk nominee).

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Storm Large, OCTOBER 3-6 AT 7:00 PM, 9:30PM, & 11:30 PM:

Musician, Actor, Playwright, Author, Awesome. Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS's "Rock Star: Supernova." From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages-and only behaving herself somewhat-with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now she tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. She brought Feinstein's/54 Below to its knees in her debut performance last December, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm.

For those who like their nights late and their drinks stiff, join Storm at her extra blue late night show on October 5th.

$30-$50 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DANIELLE PORCELLINI, OCTOBER 4AT 9:30PM:

Danielle Porcellini makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut! Join Danielle, known for her range and stylistic versatility, as she shares a solo show focused on everything from her travels across the world performing as the Lead Singer on Holland America Cruise Line, to life as a performer in New York City and the madness of working at Ellen's Stardust Diner. The Adventure Never Ends features songs from Carner and Gregor, along with some Broadway classics that take audiences through the beauty and the challenges of the life of an actor. Porcellini has released 2 albums featuring Tony Award Winner, Gregory Jbara, star of the hit TV show, "Blue Bloods". Special guests include New Musical Theatre Composer Derek Gregor and many more!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH Terrence McNally & FRIENDS: FEATURING Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie, AND Chita Rivera - A BENEFIT FOR Classic Stage Company, OCTOBER 5 AT 6:30PM:

Join Tony Award-winning playwright and librettist Terrence McNally for an intimate evening of conversation and music, featuring performances by Jason Danieley, Marin Mazzie, and Chita Rivera. McNally's new play about the Ballets Russes, Fire and Air, directed by John Doyle, will have its world premiere at CSC next spring.

$100 silver seating. $300 gold seating. $500 platinum seating.

Lee Roy Reams: CELEBRATING 42ND STREET, OCTOBER 6-7 AT 7:00PM:

Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand new show celebrating his time with the legendary Broadway musical 42nd Street! Lee Roy originated the role of Billy Lawlor in the Tony Award-winning musical and will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from this time. From "Lullaby of Broadway" to "We're In The Money" and from David Merrick to Gower Champion, this is a view of 42nd Street like none other. Don't miss Broadway's "song & dance man nonpareil" (New York Times) as he comes back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

$40-$50 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Cathryn Wake & FOR YOU THE MOON, OCTOBER 6 AT 11:30PM:

For You The Moon is an indie pop collaboration between actor/multi-instrumentalist Cathryn Wake (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet, The Fantasticks) and musician Neil Reynolds (Aeralyn, Ashes of Atrocity) that fuses synths, acoustic instruments, and electronic beats. Wake and Reynolds trade vocals and instruments, welding together a sound sparked by the genre-bending melodrama of Panic! at the Disco, Kimbra's eclecticism, and CHVRCHES' unapologetic 80's cheer. Making their Feinstein's/54 Below debut, the duo will be joined by fellow cast members of The Great Comet and will be releasing their second EP of five new songs that evening.

Cathryn Wake is an actor, singer, and musician currently appearing in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway. Shortly after graduating college, she stepped into the white shoes as Luisa during The Fantasticks' 57-year-long run Off-Broadway. Regional theater appearances include Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Public Theater, New Jersey Repertory Theater, and CATF, with TV spots on "Glee," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Featured Vocalist), and "America's Got Talent." The band's first EP was released in December 2016 and is available via Bandcamp at foryouthemoon.bandcamp.com

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drinks or $20 food and beverage minimum.

CHOPIN MEETS BROADWAY WITH Peisha McPhee AND SERGIU TUHUTIU, OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM:

For one night only, world-renowned vocalist and "American Idol" Vocal Coach Peisha McPhee, and award-winning European concert pianist Sergiu Tuhutiu, have collaborated to create their new show Chopin Meets Broadway, brilliantly bringing to life a medley of classical music and Broadway standards. Peisha and Sergiu will be joined by special guests Adriana McPhee, Michael Orland, and cellist Emirhan Tunca.

The audience will be transported into a world of classical repertoire, experiencing some of the most famous and romantic pieces from composers such as Chopin, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff, ingeniously arranged to match Broadway standards with repertoire including Sondheim, Gershwin, and Berlin. Chopin Meets Broadway is uplifting, emotional, and exciting for all! Throughout the show, Peisha and Sergiu will also be telling entertaining stories that bring authentic theatre to the concert. The audience will be left wanting more!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

A FINE BROMANCE WITH Jeff Kready AND Tally Sessions, OCTOBER 7 AT 11:30PM:

An evening of soaring tenor and booming baritone duets! Jeff Kready (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Billy Elliot, Les Miserables) and Tally Sessions (War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock) bring an evening of jazz standards, classic show tunes, and new favorites to Feinstein's/54 Below. The Rat Pack meets Simon & Garfunkel meets Abbott & Costello. They'll make you laugh, they'll make you cry*, and some of it will be on purpose. You won't want to miss this late night musical extravaganza of comfort food for the soul. (*May contain tasteful nudity)

Featuring: Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock, Tarzan, All Shook Up), James Snyder (If/Then, In Transit, Cry-Baby), Bobby Steggert (Ragtime, Big Fish, 110 in the Shade)

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum.

MY FAVORITE YEAR IN CONCERT: A 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

When a Broadway musical turns twenty-five, it's time to throw a party-and we are! The authors of My Favorite Year are delighted to mark this significant anniversary with two concert performances featuring a revised book, additional new songs, a hilarious new company and some beloved old friends. With a book by Emmy-winner Joseph Dougherty and score by the Tony-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, My Favorite Year (based on the movie of the same name) premiered at Lincoln Center Theatre's Vivian Beaumont Theatre in 1992, garnering the Tony Award for Andrea Martin in her Broadway debut

The musical starred Evan Pappas as a freshman writer on a live 1954 TV comedy show, who must keep his movie-star hero sober enough to perform. The New York Times called it: "Bright, breezy, expert entertainment," and the AP wrote: "This is a sweet, snappy, altogether beguiling musical comedy with an exceptionally strong book and a stylish, smart score.". This 25th anniversary concert will be directed by Tony-nominee Dan Knechtges, with music direction by David Holcenberg. Please join us for a new look at this classic musical comedy.

Featuring: Douglas Sills, Adam Chanler-Berat, Richard Kind, Caroline O'Connor, Carolee Carmello, Rose Hemingway, and Steven Eng. With: Daniel Marcus, Aaron Galligan-Stierle, Thom Sesma , Barbara Marineau, Bree Branker, Joy Hermalyn, and Samantha Gorjanc.

$45-$65 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $80-$100 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole, SEPTEMBER 11 - NOVEMBER 13 AT 7PM:

Multiple Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole returns to Feinstein's /54 Below with a special engagement of her brand new concert After The Ball... while starring on Broadway in the premiere of the new musical War Paint! Join us for an elegant evening with Christine, featuring such classics as "The Way You Look Tonight" and "S'Wonderful" as well as a gorgeous "Lazy Afternoon." Theatermania exclaimed "...it's a masterful performance...Ebersole is a Broadway broad at the top of her game and nothing will convince me otherwise, certainly not after this incredible night of story and song". The New York Times agreed, calling it, "Christine Ebersole's wonderful new show... Her gorgeous, searching renditions of "Autumn Leaves" and "(Have I Stayed) Too Long at the Fair" rang with personal poignancy." This new engagement of After The Ball will feature a few new songs and surprises.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$140 VIP seating. $140-$160 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LENNON: A BROADWAY REUNION, OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM:

"You may say I'm a dreamer. But I'm not the only one..." The music of John Lennon still resonates with all of us today. Now, Feinstein's/54 Below will celebrate John Lennon's 77th birthday with an all-star concert reuniting members of the original Broadway cast of Lennon. From "Twist and Shout" to "Give Peace A Chance," from "Whatever Gets You Thru The Night" to "Oh My Love," the poetry and music of John Lennon will be celebrated by the Broadway artists whose lives were played out against the soundtrack of John, Paul, George, Ringo, and Yoko. Join Feinstein's/54 Below as we come together to celebrate the life and music of one the world's greatest artists, John Lennon.

Featuring: Will Chase, Chuck Cooper, Julie Danao-Salkin, Marcy Harriell, Chad Kimball, Julia Murney, Michael Potts, and Don Scardino. Produced and Directed by Robert W Schneider.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Andrea McArdle, OCTOBER 10-14 AT 7:00PM

An Evening with Andrea McArdle is a brand new show that celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music. With Andrea's soaring vocals, audiences will be taken on a musical journey that is filled with anecdotes about the legends she has worked with and the songs that became the soundtrack of America.

Andrea McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's original "Annie," for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, Les Miserables as Eponine, The Wizard of Oz, Cabaret, and Peter Pan. Andrea has performed in concert halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80-$85 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BALLOT: YOU VOTE! WE SING!, OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM:

Yes, that's right. You get to vote for the songs our stars will sing! Before the show, every audience member will get a ballot consisting of 100 famous Broadway songs. Every audience member gets to pick five. We quickly add up the votes and the top 12 winning songs will be performed - our cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will be ready, having learned all 100 on the list! Come and hear the music you want to hear! It's one night only when the Broadway Ballot belongs to you! Broadway Ballot is a creation of New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts that have been performed all over the world, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

Featuring: Jenny Lee Stern (Forbidden Broadway, Rocky: The Musical, Spamilton), Brian Charles Rooney (When Pigs Fly), and more to be announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food minimum.

SCOTT GALINA: LOCAL CELEBRITY!, OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM:

Following last year's The Scott Galina Vanity Project, Local Celebrity further explores the complicated mind of a man who sang "Defying Gravity" at his bar mitzvah. Covering the soaring highs (meeting a Spice Girl) and the lowest lows (throwing up in front of the entire 8th grade), Local Celebrity will feature songs that you know and stories you didn't even realize you wanted to. Starring Scott Galina in the role he was born to play, Local Celebrity will be an evening to remember.

$35-$55 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Maxine Linehan'S ONE: THE SONGS of U2, OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM:

Already considered the premiere interpreter of the U2 songbook, concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan breaks new ground with a unique, lyrically driven orchestral show devoted to the work of this world-famous band. The extraordinary songs written by Bono and U2 find a new voice in a concert that holds to the beautiful melodic lines of the songs, while bringing the lyrics forward into a fresh light. Accompanied by piano, cello, violin, bass, and drums, Linehan will continue her mission of providing audiences with the unexpected experience of hearing U2's famous songs as if for the first time - while always being true to the heart and soul of each time-honored hit. One: The Songs of U2 will be produced and directed by her longtime collaborator, Scott Siegel, who has produced, written, and directed shows for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and is, perhaps, best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Mary Spencer Knapp & TOOT SWEET, OCTOBER 13 AT 11:30PM:

Accordion-wielding chanteuse, dilettante extraordinaire and in-your-face Great Comet rover, Mary Spencer Knapp, presents Toot Sweet, an original cabaret soul project that expertly melds French chanson, funky pop, and psychedelic rock. Echoes of Edith Piaf, Chopin, The Chiffons, and Prince can be heard in Toot Sweet's addictive melodies, gut-chucking rhythms, and offbeat - yet heartfelt - harmonies. Since its inception 4 years ago, Toot Sweet has released two full-length albums via Brooklyn experimental studio Mama Coco's Funky Kitchen and has been a constant in the borough's DIY scene, making it an unexpected and ever-evolving live experience.

Knapp made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Previously, she was a featured singer in FX's "Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll" season 2 and Steve Buscemi's Park Bench series on AOL. She has also toured extensively around New York and in Colombia as accordionist and backing vocalist for Irka Mateo y La Tirindanga and Martin Vejarano's Cumbia River Band. tootsweetmusic.bandcamp.com.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM:

This Scott Siegel Concert Event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like rolling thunder. Though the first show in this wildly popular series took place on a night a hurricane was supposed to close down New York City, it sold out anyway because this was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for. After many more packed shows, we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them! And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! The latest volumes of Broadway's Greatest Hits will be thrilling nights that you won't forget...

October 14 Cast Features: Luba Mason (Capeman, How to Succeed in Business...) and more to be announced!

$35-$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

ROBYN Adele Anderson, OCTOBER 14 AT 11:30PM:

Robyn Adele Anderson is a jazz singer, actress, and pinup model. Her unique, jazzy, and doo-wop arrangements of popular contemporary music have gained her global acclaim, The Daily Beast calling her "jaw-droppingly good," and The Huffington Post raving about her "incredible vocals." Across social media, this New York native has amassed over 250,000 followers and over 150 million views on YouTube after breakout performances with the musical collective, Postmodern Jukebox.

Last seen at Feinstein's/54 Below with The Skivvies, Robyn returns to share her own original arrangements, guest artists, and definitive retro style of singing back to New York City. Robyn will sing her own arrangements of contemporary favorites, including selections from Gorillaz, *NSYNC, Green Day, Nirvana, TLC, Justin Bieber, and Amy Winehouse.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

NO WAY TO TREAT A LADY! 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT, OCTOBER 15 AT 7:00PM:

Join us for a laugh-thrilled evening featuring songs from No Way to Treat a Lady! Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of Douglas J. Cohen's Richard Rodgers/Fred Ebb Award winning theatrically charged musical which has received Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations and over 150 productions worldwide including London, Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, and Tokyo. Based on William Goldman's acclaimed novel (which led to a celebrated movie), No Way To Treat A Lady follows a frustrated actor turned killer and the lonely detective who pursues him while balancing the attentions of a beautiful socialite and an overbearing mother. With songs like "So Far So Good," "So Much In Common," and "One of the Beautiful People," performed by some of Broadway's most talented and versatile performers, you won't want to miss this memorable concert of the show hailed by the NY Post as "a fine way to treat a musical! A real winner!" Co-hosted by Doug Cohen (winner of the Fred Ebb Award and two Richard Rodgers Awards, Drama Desk nominee) and KLea Blackhurst (Hello, Dolly!, Godspeed, MAC Award-winner).

Directed by Bill Castellino (Cagney). Featuring: Sandy Binion (Make Me A Song), Stephen Bogardus (Falsettos, Bright Star, Tony nominee), Kevin Chamberlin (Seussical, The Addams Family - Tony nomination), David Edwards (The Producers), Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, four-time Tony nominee), Adam Grupper (Fiddler on the Roof, The Addams Family), Hunter Hoffman (Sweat), Michael Thomas Holmes (Beatsville, pre-Broadway), James Judy (Jekyll and Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Bobbi Kotula (No Way To Treat A Lady at Village Theatre), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Peter Marx (Annie Get Your Gun, Singin' in the Rain), Christiane Noll (Ragtime - Tony nomination), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success), Brad Oscar (Something Rotten - Tony nomination, The Producers - Tony nomination), Jill Paice (An American in Paris), Maureen Silliman (Is There Life After High School, I Remember Mama), Cheryl Stern (La Cage Aux Folles), Kevin Symons (Parks and Recreation), Barbara Tirrell (Fiddler on the Roof, Annie), and Karen Ziemba (Contact - Tony Award, Prince of Broadway).

$40-$50 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LET ME TRY THAT AGAIN: TAKE 5 WITH Gavin Creel AND Ben Platt, OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM:

Starring Tony Award-Winners Gavin Creel and Ben Platt together with their Broadway friends (to be announced soon!). Great performers relive their terrible performances in the fifth annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project at 54 Below.

Susan Blackwell hosts an evening of fabulous performers sharing their most embarrassing moments onstage and then redeeming themselves by recreating that moment. At the end of the evening, the audience will vote on the star performer who most redeemed themselves through their efforts that night. "This benefit is to remind us all that we all have failed. And failed miserably; in my case in particular," says event co-founder Steven Pasquale. "But it's also to remind us about persistence, and focus, and moving forward. And about recognizing how important it is to not take ourselves too seriously. It will be a crazy fun night."

Let Me Try That Again: Take 5 is an annual benefit for The Performing Arts Project: a not-for-profit organization that provides vibrant theatrical training to a generation of young performers. The Performing Arts Project offers dynamic and constantly evolving annual programming, the cornerstone of which are their summer intensives. Funds raised during this benefit will go directly towards scholarships and student programming costs. For more information, visit performingartsproject.com.

$50-$75 cover charge. $125 VIP seating. $125-$199 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF MICHAEL RADI, OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM:

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a sensational evening of music by the talented emerging composer Michael Radi. Featuring the songs of the inspiring new musical, The King's Legacy, it will be an unforgettable celebration of new musical theatre. The concert will include songs from several of Michael's other projects as well, including The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow, and will highlight female characters and performers in particular. Featuring an all-star cast of Broadway's best, this evening of new music will be one show not to miss!

Featuring: Lizzie Becker (Industry Reading of The King's Legacy), Samantha Bruce (The Fantasticks), Jackie Burns (Wicked, If/Then, Hair), Jacque Carnahan (A Child's Christmas in Wales at Irish Rep, Austen's Pride and Prejudice, The Baker's Wife), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Gregory Maheu (I Am Harvey Milk), Patrick Mulryan (Fiasco Theater's Into The Woods at The Roundabout Theatre), Kenneth Quinney Francoeur (A Child's Christmas in Wales at Irish Rep), Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda, Scandalous, Leap Of Faith, Memphis, Wicked), and J. Michael Zygo (School of Rock, Once).

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Charles Busch: MY KINDA 60S, OCTOBER 17-21 AT 7:00PM:

Tony nominee, Drama Desk Lifetime Achievement honoree and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch returns with a new show that gets to the essence of this legendary entertainer. Weaving tales of his childhood and adolescence through the lens of the tumultuous decade of the 1960's, Charles will be singing a great songbook from Broadway to Pop including Burt Bacharach, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Andre Previn and Kander and Ebb.

He will be appearing with his long-time musical director/arranger Tom Judson in a unique evening of music and storytelling, both hilarious and poignant.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75-$80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK, OCTOBER 17 AT 9:30PM:

The Great American Songbook, the treasure trove of popular music written by American composers from Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, Hollywood, Vaudeville, Radio and Recordings, includes all of America's great songs of the 20th Century. Our show will present the very best, most enduring, most beloved of these songs. Where else can you hear iconic numbers like "Somewhere Over the Radio" (movies) "Stardust" (radio/recording), "Moon River" (movies),"Can't Help Lovin' that Man" (theater), "Cry Me a River" (pop song) in the same show, performed by a glittering cast of New York City's greatest entertainers? One hit after another, one classic song after the other, one great performance - one after the other - brought to you by Broadway and nightclub stars of the very first rank. The most popular music of our time can all be found in The Greatest Songs of The Great American Songbook.

This is a Feinstein's/54 Below concert event exclusively created for the club by Scott Siegel, the creator of more than 300 major concerts and nightclub acts that have been produced all over the world. He has produced/written/directed concerts for Michael Feinstein but he is perhaps most well-known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year which begins its 17th critically acclaimed season in February, 2017. Scott Siegel will also write, direct, and host The Greatest Songs of the Great American Songbook. The singers will be today's greatest Broadway, nightclub, and recording stars chosen by Mr. Siegel.

Featuring: Carole J. Bufford (Nightlife Award Winning Vocalist) and Molly Pope (A Star is Born)

$35-$45 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Ann Kittredge, October 18 AT 7:00PM:

Ann Kittredge makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut for one night only on Wednesday, October 18th at 7pm. She returns to the stage after a long absence, having performed on and off Broadway, in regional theater, as well as in film and television. Ann's musical director is Wendy Cavett, whose credits include Mamma Mia, Hamilton, and Come From Away. They have put together, with director Richard Jay-Alexander, a splashy mix of Broadway, pop, and more. Among some of the music she'll perform are songs by Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, Flaherty & Ahrens, Frank Loesser, Maltby & Shire, and Kander & Ebb. You'll want to be there to welcome Ann back to the stage after her self-imposed "asylum" while she raised her kids, loved her husband and stepped into the zany world of education advocacy in the NYC Public School system. But she really wants to get back in the game and has a new hunger to claw her way back onto the Broadway stage. She's in it to win it.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Marya Grandy, OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM:

Jeff Award nominated actor Marya Grandy (The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Les Miserables, Closer Than Ever) makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut with Marya Grandy: Live From Feinstein's/54 Below. Grandy performs an evening of musical theater songs, with an emphasis on new and undiscovered gems, and even a premiere or two. SPOILER ALERT: There will be belting. There may be crying. There will be no drink maximum. With music direction by multiple-time Jeff nominee Tom Vendafreddo, Marya Grandy: Live From Feinstein's/54 Below marks Grandy's solo concert return to New York.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

SO IN LOVE: THE WORLD'S GREATEST LOVE SONGS, OCTOBER 19, 9:30PM:

There is nothing like a great love song, and this special concert event will feature nothing but the most romantic, swoon-making, beautiful love songs ever written. And we will go anywhere and everywhere to find them: the songs will come from musical theater, country, pop, soul, R &B and more. They will also come from France, Italy, Brazil, and even that illusory land known as Hollywood. But a song is only is great as the person who sings it, and our show will feature that one commodity, like oil in Texas, that New York has in abundance: talent! Great Broadway and nightclub stars will perform, creating the perfect matches of singers and songs. Come and enjoy a unique evening of musical passion!

So In Love: The World's Greatest Love Songs is created, written, directed, and hosted by New York's critically acclaimed impressario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world, including writing, directing and producing concerts for Michael Feinstein. He is best known as the creator/writer/director/host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year.

Featuring: Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times) and More to be Announced!

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

GAIL PAYNE: THIS IS U.S., OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM:

Gail Payne, an acclaimed cabaret performer from Indianapolis ("Humor and irony with great vocals") makes her New York debut at Feinstein's/54 Below!. Gail and her team - renowned New York musical director Alex Rybeck and director, Tony-Award-winner Faith Prince - carefully curate an evening of music and stories that celebrates and explores the complex flavors inherent in American society today. Selections include unexpected ingredients that influenced Gail growing up in rural Illinois, living in urban Indianapolis, and traveling the world, from Guthrie to Gershwin, Berlin to Dixie Chicks, "This Land is Your Land" to "How You Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm After They've Seen Paree." Gail Payne offers something for every music lover, garnished with Rybeck's masterful arrangements for piano, guitar and ukulele.

$30-$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Shoba Narayan IN SHOBUSINESS, OCTOBER 20 AT 11:30PM:

Fresh off the 12-time Tony Nominated Broadway production of The Great Comet, Shoba Narayan is ready to share her journey into the land of Show Business in her Feinstein/54 Below solo concert, SHOBusiness. The concert will take a look back at melodies and stories associated with her career and life, featuring songs from The Apple Tree, The King and I, Annie Get Your Gun, Side Show, as well as pop covers and compositions by 3-time Tony Nominee Dave Malloy. The concert will be directed by Sammi Cannold (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) and features guest appearances by Broadway favorites and cast members of The Great Comet.

$20 cover charge. $35 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum.

ISAAC SUTTON, OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM:

Award winning singing sensation Isaac Sutton makes his Feinstein's/54 below solo concert debut. Sutton has established himself over the last decade as one of the leading bass-baritone voices with a career spanning musical theatre, opera, television and sold-out one man shows. Sutton has been performing regularly at Israel's National Theaters and singing with the best symphony orchestras. After successful shows in Europe, Canada, Brazil, and across Israel, Isaac Sutton recently performed a duet with Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth at The Mayo Performing Arts Center. MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University, Isaac Sutton decided to follow his heart and dreams. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in The Square Theatre School and Manhattan School of Music, both in NYC. Join Isaac Sutton in his musical journey Las Vegas-NYC! to the greatest sin city of the world, featuring the unforgettable and beloved hits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley, Broadway musicals, and more. Sutton will be singing in English, Italian, French & Hebrew.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE LATE COMET: Sumayya Ali, OCTOBER 21 AT 11:30PM:

The versatile American Broadway actress, opera singer, composer, and violinist Sumayya Ali will lead you into her kaleidoscopic world, where you will experience a taste of musical theatre, jazz, pop, opera fusion, and some of her original compositions from her upcoming album. Sumayya's vocal versatility has led her to grace Broadway stages from Ragtime to The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. Sumayya is currently in the cast of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She will be joined by some of her Broadway friends.

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 Food & Beverage Minimum

BEST IN SHOWS: A BENEFIT FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF NEW YORK, OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM:

Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefitting the Humane Society of New York, will honor James L. Nederlander, (Jimmy) the President of The Nederlander Organization. Mr. Nederlander will be awarded the third annual Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of his deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals. Mr. Nederlander has a special connection to The Sandy Fund, which is named in honor of the original canine star of Broadway's Annie. It was his father, James M. Nederlander, who produced the legendary musical, and so gave Sandy his very first acting job. Sandy quickly became a Broadway star, playing 2,363 performances of Annie on Broadway, and performed for two American Presidents at the White House.

The fourth annual Best in Shows - Broadway Legends Honor the Humane Society of New York, will be presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni and will have music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who will also host the star-studded show featuring Broadway's brightest performers, joined by surprise two and four legged guests.

Previous Best in Shows have featured performances by John Bolton, Christian Borle, Tituss Burgess, Lilla Crawford, Robert Fairchild, Sutton Foster, Capathia Jenkins, Andy Karl, Andrea McArdle, Orfeh, Laura Osnes, Charles Strouse, and many more. This year's cast will be announced shortly.

The Sandy Fund of the Humane Society of New York was established to honor the memory of the rescue dog who originated the role of Sandy in the Broadway production of Annie, which opened on Broadway in 1977. The Fund provides for the needs of homeless dogs and cats.

Since 1904 the Humane Society of New York has been a presence in New York City, reaching out to animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes. Open seven days a week, today its hospital and The Vladimir Horowitz and Wanda Toscanini Horowitz Adoption Center help more than 38,000 animals annually. HSNY's Adoption Center provides a safe haven- with no time limit - for rescued animals of all ages until permanent adoptive, loving homes are found. The clinic provides low-cost and free veterinary services ranging from wellness treatments to critical care for animals who would otherwise have nowhere to turn for life-saving help. www.HumaneSocietyNY.org. Program and performers subject to change.

Tickets begin at $150. Main Dining Room Tickets include open bar and hors d'oeuvres.

THE SONGS OF Matthew McCollum: SONGS FOR THE DEAD, OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM:

Composer/lyricist and performer Matthew McCollum makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with an evening of ghost stories, both whispered and screamed. An evening in three parts (Songs For The Dead, Songs From The Dead, and The Little Deaths), you'll travel from the forgotten backwoods of Appalachia, to the glamour of 1940s Hollywood, to a Route 66 jamboree, to that undiscovered country itself, from whose bourn you'll get to return. Matthew won't promise a happy ending, but he guarantees an unparalleled group of performers, a total absence of jump scares, and a new collection of soulful, haunting melodies.

McCollum's music has been featured by the Williamstown Theatre Festival and Yale School of Drama. His musical, The Ballad of Brightwater, garnered acclaim at the ASCAP DreamWorks Musical Theatre Workshop, where it played for a sold out crowd in Los Angeles this February. Acting credits include "Masters of Sex" and "Judging Amy," and he has been seen on stage performing at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, Berkshire Theatre Group, 59E59, and the Yale School of Drama, where he received his MFA. For more information, visit www.matthew-mccollum.com

Director: Jen Wineman. Music Director: Mike Rosengarten. Producer: Dana Lerner. Featuring: Kate Berman (Blueprint Special), Alex Chester (Bubble Boy the Musical with Alice Ripley at Feinstein's/54 Below, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Emily Jenda(The Book of Mormon, The Bodyguard), and Carly Zien (Nightcap, TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

DIANE D'ANGELO, OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM:

The sultry and sophisticated Diane D'Angelo makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with her new show I'm In The Mood For Love. Having established herself as a cabaret singer in Manhattan, Diane returns to NYC for the first time in over a decade. With a classical background, D'Angelo easily crosses over to the cabaret stage with her lush interpretations of the American Popular Songbook. Through the music of Arlen & Mercer, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, and Lerner & Loewe, and with her dear friends Rick Jensen and Lina Koutrakos at the musical and directorial helm, along with Tom Hubbard on bass, this velvety female crooner sings us a love story. With her long awaited debut CD on the heels of this one-night-only show, we encourage you to join us!

A cabaret veteran, Ms. D'Angelo has performed for two former U.S. Presidents, and is on the soundtrack for The Godfather III. She has performed in diverse venues from San Francisco Symphony Hall, The Waldorf Astoria, and The San Diego Comic Opera, to the World Expo in Shanghai, The Greek island of Mykonos, The Playa at the Burning Man Festival in the Nevada desert as well as the intimate NYC cabaret rooms Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, Arci's Place, Judy's Chelsea and The Firebird.

$35-$45 cover charge. $76 premium seating. $25 food and drink beverage minimum.

Rose KingSLEY SINGS THE SONGS OF Johnny Mercer, OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM:

Rose Kingsley, opera great turned jazz great makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Through The Years With Johnny Mercer. Join Rose Kingsley as she takes you back in time to the era when music and lyrics were timeless. With each Mercer song in chronological order, goes a story, most of them have never been heard before. This show has the blessing of the Mercer Family to preserve the legacy of Mr. Mercer.

Presenting special guest Andrew Poretz, a New York Entertainer specializing in songs from the Great American song book. He is a well-received vocalist from San Francisco to New York. A portion of the ticket sales will go to benefit Broadway Cares.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY, OCTOBER 24 AT 11:30PM:

ACTOR THERAPY goes Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Darling) and Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Significant Other, Wicked, Dogfight, Godspell), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today. Join Ryan Scott Oliver, Lindsay Mendez, and their cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

$15 cover charge. $30-35 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

BROADWAY BOUND: THE MUSICALS THAT NEVER CAME TO BROADWAY, PART TWO!, OCTOBER 25 AT 7PM & 9:30PM:

After a critically acclaimed debut in March, Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway is back!

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did...told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there! From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn't go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound will introduce New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all-star Broadway cast.

The concert will be co-hosted by author of The Untold Stories of Broadway, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and host of the podcast, Behind The Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends, Robert W. Schneider.

Performers scheduled to appear at the 7pm include: Loni Ackerman (Cats), KLea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Todd Buonopane (Cinderella), Rita Gardner (The Wedding Singer), Kara Lindsay (Wicked), Carolyn Mignini (Tintypes), Jill Paice(Curtains), and Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical). More to be announced!

Performers scheduled to appear at the 9:30pm include: Will Blum (The Book of Mormon), Mary Callanan (Annie), Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody), Michael Hajjar (Michael Hajjar and Friends), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon), George Salazar (The Lighting Thief), Neva Small (Henry, Sweet Henry), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), Kevin David Thomas (Les Miserables), Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along). More to be announced!

Shows featured at the 7:00pm will include: A Mother's Kisses, Annie 2, Legrand & David's Brainchild, Cy Coleman's The Great Ostrovsky, Schmidt & Jones' Grover's Corners, Hot September, Lone Star Love, Maltby & Shire's Love Match, Minsky's, Mrs. McThing, and Hamlisch & Carnelia's The Nutty Professor.

Shows featured at the 9:30 pm will include: Cy Coleman's 13 Days to Broadway, Comden & Green's Bonanza Bound, Harole Rome's Gone With The Wind, Barry Manilow's Harmony, Maltby & Shire's How Do You Do, I Love You, Bob Merrill's The Prince of Grand Street, Leslie Bricusse's Say Hello to Harvey, Hamlisch & Leigh's Smile, We Take The Town, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane, and The Witches of Eastwick.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE BROADWAY TENORS, OCTOBER 26 AT 7:00PM:

The Broadway Tenors are proud to bring their celebration of the release of their self-titled CD, The Broadway Tenors, to Feinstein's/54 Below! The CD is produced by Jay Records, and features special arrangements created especially for the Broadway Tenors and well-known hits from the Broadway catalogue. Now be in the room to hear the live version!

Featuring songs by Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein/ Comden & Green, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Lucy Simon, Marsha Norman Claude- Michel Schonberg, Alain Boubil, Herbert Kretzmer, Cy Coleman, David Zippel, Jonathan Larson, Frank Wildhorn & Leslie Bricusse, and many more, this is the best Broadway music sung by an incredibly talented group of Broadway's best tenor voices. The Broadway Tenors CD release party is going to be a show not to be missed. Join us for this onetime celebration!

Featuring: Brent Barrett, Alan Campbell, Matt Cavenaugh, Lewis Cleale, John Cudia, Jeff Kready, Telly Leung, Norm Lewis, Kyle Dean Massey, Sean McDermott, Ryan Silverman, and Max von Essen.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: A SCYTHE OF TIME, STARRING Lesli Margherita, OCTOBER 26 30 AT 9:30PM:

Join us for a spooky concert just in "time" for Halloween of this 2016 New York Musical Festival smash hit!

Inspired by two stories from Edgar Allan Poe, A Scythe Of Time takes us to London in 1881. The public can't get enough of the infamously sensational Blackwood Articles, in which writers take their own lives and, in the process of dying, record their experience with death. On the other side of town, our heroine Signore Zenobia, played by Lesli Margherita, embarks on a quest to unravel the mystery of the articles in an effort to save her own magazine, and finds time pressing down on her as she composes a Blackwood Article of her very own.

A bizarre tale of power and love, poetic justice, and bloody revenge, A Scythe Of Time shows us just how far one goes for fame and recognition in an absurd world. Winner of the Steele Spring Stage Rights publishing award! A Scythe Of Time has a book by Alan Harris, music and lyrics by Mark Alan Swanson, and will be directed by David Alpert and produced by Lisa Dozier King.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

LINDA AND Laura Benanti: THE STORY GOES ON, OCTOBER 27-28 AT 7:00PM:

Join Tony Award-winner/brand new mom Laura Benanti and her mother Linda Benanti on a musical journey through the special relationship between a mother and daughter. Touching and humorous, the return engagement of this Feinstein's/54 Below show promises to be a one of the kind event!

Linda Benanti, an accomplished actress and singer who performed on Broadway, off Broadway and regionally, gave birth to Laura Benanti in 1979. In order to dedicate more time to being a hands on mother, Linda transitioned out of performing and has been a highly sought after voice teacher with a flourishing studio in Kinnelon, NJ for the past 35 years. Linda's last professional performance was in the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. The Story Goes On will mark Linda's return to the stage. Linda is devoted to her husband, Sal Benanti and daughters Laura and Marielle. Linda is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, starring opposite Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music. Since then, Laura has appeared in 9 Broadway shows (including Gypsy and She Loves Me), been nominated for 5 Tony Awards, and continues to having a flourishing television career ("Nashville", "Supergirl", "The Good Wife"). Laura began studying voice with her mother as a young child, and is absolutely THRILLED that she has agreed to return to the stage in this musical celebration of family. At the time of the concert Laura will be a brand new mother to an eight-month old daughter.

$75-$105 cover charge. $110-$130 VIP seating. $140-$165 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

Jenna Esposito: A CELEBRATION OF Dean Martin, OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM:

"There are many cabaret shows in New York, but every now and then there's a cabaret event, an evening when you feel a shiver of excitement because you know you are watching a future star..." -Charlene Giannetti, Woman Around Town

Jenna Esposito, NYC nightlife favorite, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Memories Are Made of This: A Centennial Celebration of the Life and Music of Dean Martin. From Dean Martin's humble beginnings in Steubenville Ohio, to his early career success with partner Jerry Lewis, to his days as part of the legendary Rat Pack and beyond, this rousing, crowd-pleasing show recounts the incredible life of this iconic crooner in stories and song. Featuring such hits as "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Ain't That A Kick In The Head," "You're Nobody 'Til Somebody Loves You," and "That's Amore," along with many more, this is a toe-tapping, head-bopping, finger-snapping romp from start to finish! A must-see for any fan of the "King of Cool!"

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE CONCERT, OCTOBER 27 AT 11:30PM:

Kick off your holiday season with the best is-it-a-Christmas-story-is-it-a-Halloween-story of our time, The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Concert! Starring Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Jack, and Natalie Walker (Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic, Twitter) as Sally, the evening will feature Danny Elfman's iconic score performed by several of your Broadway faves, plenty of mischief, and maybe some treats if you're nice. Join us as we kidnap the Sandy Claws, sing about boys who may-or-may-not like us, and bring joyful terror to the world!

Featuring: Heath Saunders as Jack (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Natalie Walker as Sally (Puffs), Julia Mattison as Mayor of Halloween Town (Godspell), Bonnie Milligan as Oogie Boogie (Kinky Boots), Larry Owens as Santa (Gigantic), Jared Loftin as Lock (Gigantic), Monet Sabel as Shock (Sweeney Todd), and Michael Kushner as Barrel (Toxic if Swallowed). Produced by Ashlee Latimer.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $25 food and beverage minimum.

Robbie Rozelle, OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM:

After creating hit shows for Jessica Vosk, Melissa Errico, Kate Baldwin and Nikka Graff Lanzarone, writer/director Robbie Rozelle turns the tables on himself with and encore performance of his debut solo show, Songs From Inside My Locker. Wandering his high school hallways, Robbie would often find himself shoved in a locker for singing from The Rink too loudly. With his signature wit and style, Robbie grabs the tiger by the tail in a hilarious romp of the songs that got him through a blistering high school experience, a treasure trove of songs ranging from Kander & Ebb to Carrie. Featuring special guests and a fantastic band, Songs From My Locker is the balm to the chaos of these crazy times.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food and beverage minimum.

TAKING THE WHEEL: Ari Axelrod, OCTOBER 28 AT 11:30PM:

Featuring the music of Cole Porter to Carole King, Leonard Bernstein to John Buccino, Ari Axelrod's Taking the Wheel delivers the "unfailingly engaging and intelligent" (KDHX St. Louis) story of one Jewish man, happily a passenger in life's normal journey, who is thrust into the driver's seat when he encounters unforeseen twists and turns. Back to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand, Ari Axelrod's moving, coming-of-age story is directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince with music direction by multiple MAC Award winner Alex Rybeck.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum.

VOCAL EASE ANNUAL BENEFIT PERFORMANCE, OCTOBER 29 AT 2:00PM:

Ticket price includes an open bar from 1:30pm - 4pm. New York City's enormously popular nonprofit singing organization Vocal Ease will hold its annual benefit performance on October 29th at 2pm. The event will be hosted by three-time Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker and accompanied by a cast of gifted performers who will all present highlights from the Great American Songbook.

Founded in 1999, Vocal Ease provides professional and heartfelt cabaret-style shows for New York City senior citizens at hospitals, nursing homes, senior centers and senior residences. It's lively, audience-interactive performances have brought immeasurable joy and excitement to more than 95,000. This event is an opportunity for music lovers of all ages to experience the infectious and palpable joy of a Vocal Ease show. Come see a terrific performance and help support a local nonprofit doing great things for our New York City seniors. For further information please visit: www.vocaleaseinc.org

$35-50 cover charge. $75 VIP seating. $100 premium seating. Ticket price includes open bar.

INTO SWEENEY TODD'S WOODS, OCTOBER 29 AT 7:00PM:

Sweeney Todd meets the witches, giants and mysterious men of Into the Woods...

Back for a fifth smash year to celebrate Halloween!! Well Hello, Little Girl... There are Giants in the Sky at Feinstein's/54 Below when host Phil Geoffrey Bond (Sondheim Unplugged) and some of Broadway and cabaret's spookiest talents (along with a ghoulish trio of Sondheimhood's creepiest musicians) collide for a night celebrating the music of these two landmark musicals. God, That's Good! The trees rustle, a wolf howls, something's eerie in the night air: it's The Last Midnight. The perfect way to begin your Halloween celebrations! City on Fire! ... He shaved the necks of gentlemen who never thereafter...

