Charlene Tilton Shares How She Snuck in to Audition for DALLAS on This Reunion Episode of STARS IN THE HOUSE
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
The show continued last night (8pm) with the cast of DALLAS.
Charlene Tilton told the story of how she landed the role of Lucy Ewing in DALLAS:
"I snuck into the Warner Brother's Lot to get to Barbara Miller who was the casting director. I snuck in every day for two weeks to get to her office and beg them to please let me read for the character of Lucy and they kept saying no no and finally they said 'come back tomorrow' and I did. They wouldn't give me a script or anything to study so I got there at lunchtime when I knew her and her assistant Irene were out and I went through her desk, stole a script, went to Jeff Cory my acting coach, worked with him on the script, then went into my appointed audition time."
Click HERE to watch the full episode!
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. Each star will be singing a mix of their hit songs and/or something unexpected. Between each song, Seth will interview the star as he does on SiriusXM, leading them to give fun, inside stories about their careers. Both the star and Seth will encourage people watching to donate at ActorsFund.org/Donate and James will be giving updates from The Fund as well as giving shout-outs to people donating in real time.
