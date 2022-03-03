Celebrate The Miss Subways Reunion Brunch at Ellen's Stardust Diner, March 7

You can be part of New York history! Here's a unique opportunity to honor Women's History Month with brunch at Ellen's Stardust Diner on Monday, March 7 at 11 AM. Owner Ellen Hart Sturm (1959) will again gather fellow Miss Subway winners in a celebration of New York history and the Diner's excellent food and beverage.

From 1941 to 1976 Miss Subways represented the diversity of New York City: contestants and winners were of all ethnicities and backgrounds, college students, secretaries, aspiring actresses and singers and even wartime nurses. The Miss Subways pageant was one of the first beauty pageants in America to become integrated, the first African American was crowned Miss Subways in 1948-long before Vanessa Williams was named Miss America in 1984; and the first Asian-American was honored in 1949.

Ellen's Stardust Diner in Broadway's theater district is known for its delicious food, drinks and live performances by their world-famous singing waitstaff, "The Stardusters," under the direction of Scott Barbarino, Stardust's Artistic Director.

Ellen!s Stardust Diner is located at 1650 Broadway (at 51st St) New York, NY 10019

Learn more about the history of Miss Subway, visit https://www.misssubwaynyc.com/.