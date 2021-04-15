Carnegie Hall Announces Teen Musicians Selected for 2021 National Youth Ensembles

Carnegie Hall today announced the more than 200 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the Hall's three national youth ensembles: National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), NYO2, and NYO Jazz. The members of the 2021 ensembles-hailing from 41 US states-have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process. The Hall's national youth ensembles are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part. All program activities for summer 2021 are expected to take place in-person in the New York area with strict health protocols in place.



"The musicians selected to be a part of Carnegie Hall's three national youth ensembles are among the very best players in the nation," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "After a challenging year in which most young musicians haven't been able to play together, we are very happy to be able to convene these groups again in person for an unforgettable summer of music-making. This will be an opportunity for these wonderful young players to connect with their peers, explore music together, and train with some of the top professional musicians in the country."



See below or visit Carnegie Hall's website for the names, instruments, and hometowns of the members of the 2021 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America, NYO2, and NYO Jazz.



This July, the 200+ musicians will gather at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), for a month-long residency with meaningful mentorship and musical activities including private lessons, master classes, and performances, led by an all-star faculty made up of principal players from top American orchestras and esteemed jazz artists. Acclaimed conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto will lead NYO-USA and conductor Mei-Ann Chen returns to lead NYO2, a sister ensemble for younger teens. Artistic Director and Bandleader Sean Jones returns for the fourth year to lead NYO Jazz.



For the ninth year, James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, returns to lead the NYO-USA faculty as Orchestra Director. Joseph Young, Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Institute, will serve as Resident Conductor of NYO2. A faculty of outstanding professional musicians will coach the students of all three ensembles in full rehearsals, sectionals, and master classes. The residency will also provide an opportunity for the young musicians to collaborate with each other in smaller chamber ensembles and jazz combos, and to participate in other workshops on essential music skills. All three national youth orchestras will play new works written specifically for them and will create digital performances. Further details will be announced later this spring. Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the national youth ensembles will not tour this summer and will not play at Carnegie Hall since the Hall remains closed until fall 2021.

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

* Prior NYO-USA member

+ Prior NYO2 member

Alabama Emma Boyd, Violin (Madison) + Solomon Sigmon, Clarinet (Huntsville) Arizona Jeremy Bryant, Trumpet (Tucson) * Grant Thomas, Bass (Tucson) California Matthew Chang, Violin (Los Angeles) + Melody Choi, Violin (San Jose) + * Sarah Kave, Cello (Tarzana) + Hannah Kim, Violin (Newport Beach) * Irene Lee, Cello (Irvine) Dara Moayer, Violin (Westlake Village) Ingrid Nordberg, Viola (Walnut Creek) Eunseo Oh, Violin (San Jose) Matthew Sakiyama, Violin (Millbrae) + * Julia Wang, Violin (Sunnyvale) * Stacy Widyono, Violin (San Diego) Sein Yun, Violin (Irvine) * Colorado AJ Hudson, Timpani and Percussion (Denver) * Andrew S. Jung, Viola (Englewood) Sophie Urban, Trumpet (Colorado Springs) Connecticut Tyler Tan, Violin (Cheshire) + * Florida Gisel Dominguez, Bass (Miami) * Douglas Dyer, Violin (Rockledge) Sophia Molina, Violin (Miami) * Annabella Paolucci, Violin (West Palm Beach) * Samuel Watson, Bassoon (Jacksonville) * Georgia Ryan Clever, Flute (Cumming) Jonathan Fuller, Cello (Atlanta) Juliyan Martinez, Clarinet (Powder Springs) * Ansley Moe, Viola (Milledgeville) + Bria Rives, Bass (Fayetteville) Idaho Fernando A. Perez, Flute (Boise) * Illinois Nicholas Boettcher, Bass (Naperville) Aidan Daniels, Violin (Frankfort) + Noah Jung, Clarinet (Hoffman Estates) Rafael Noriega, Bass Trombone (Chicago) + * Indiana Nathan Shepherd, Bassoon (Lanesville) + Iowa Britta Elsbernd, Apprentice Orchestra Manager (Mason City) Dorothy Junginger, Viola (West Des Moines) * Kansas Kaleb Zhu, Oboe (Olathe) + Kentucky Jake Alford, Tuba (Lexington) * Louisiana Daniel Lee, Violin (New Orleans) Maine Colin Aponte, Violin (Blue Hill) + Maryland Amy Hwang, Flute (West Friendship) * Asha Kline, Bassoon (Ellicott City) + * Max Lu, Apprentice Composer (Dayton) * Massachusetts Zoey Long, Viola (Winchester) Michigan Andrew Burhans, Horn (Portage) Missouri Wendy Kleintank, Violin (Otterville) Anna Tetreault, Apprentice Orchestra Librarian (St. Louis) Nevada Lourdes Pinney, Viola (Henderson) * New Jersey Dylan Hamme, Violin (Leonia) * Claire Kho, Oboe (Cresskill) Ashley Y. Park, Viola (Palisades Park) Hannah Park, Violin (Tenafly) + Samantha Strickland, Horn (Martinsville) Tienne Yu, Violin (Freehold) + New York Serena Bangia, Timpani and Percussion (Buffalo) * Lawrence Chai, Viola (Mount Sinai) + * Alessandra Liebmann, Horn (Buffalo) * Serin Isabelle Park, Violin (New York) Daniel Simmons, Viola (Laurelton) + * Henri Yoon, Cello (New York) North Carolina Sergey Blinov, Cello (Durham) * Leena Hocutt Duarte, Violin (Cary) Tristen Johnson, Cello (Raleigh) Mack Jones, Viola (Greenville) Sophia Knappe, Cello (Raleigh) * Aaron Lipsky, Clarinet (Asheville) Ohio Dasara Beta, Trumpet Oklahoma Henry Ingels, Violin (Norman) * Jaylin Vinson, Apprentice

Orchestra Manager (Oklahoma City) + Naomi Wharry, Trombone (Edmond) * Sylvan Zhang, Violin (Stillwater) * Oregon Benjamin Frueh, Violin (Corvallis) Thomas Green, Bass (Medford) + Abigail Kim, Oboe (Portland) Ben Price, Oboe (Portland) * Kira Wang, Cello (Portland) Pennsylvania Peirce Ellis, Viola (Broomall) + * South Carolina Philip Rawlinson, Viola (Greenville) * Will Rawlinson, Cello (Greenville) * South Dakota Anna Kruse, Apprentice

Orchestra Librarian (Huron)* Tennessee Ella Golden, Violin (Memphis) Sasha Hitachi-Kizziah, Flute (Chattanooga) + * Texas Dillon Akerman, Timpani and Percussion (Mansfield) * George Andrews IV, Horn (Sugar Land) Matthew Averyt, Cello (San Antonio) Olivia Bennett, Apprentice Composer (Houston) * Glenn Choe, Timpani and Percussion (Cedar Park) + Gina Gravange, Viola (Waco) + Elliot Kim, Violin (Austin) * Grace Koh, Violin (Harker Heights) Robert Kohler, Bass (McAllen) * Christian Luevano, Bass (Denton) Donovan McManus, Horn (Dallas) * Cecilia O'Brien, Violin (Dallas) * Keshav Srinivasan, Violin (Austin) Maanas Varma, Viola (Flower Mound) Andrew Zaharis, Trombone (Trophy Club) Matthew Zhang, Cello (Houston) Virginia Ben J. D'Haiti, Trumpet (Oakton) * Bryan Kim, Violin (Blacksburg) + Washington Eliot Lee, Bass (Seattle) * Andrew Vinther, Bass (Lynnwood)

NYO2 2021 Orchestra Roster



+ Prior NYO2 member

Alabama Lydia Hanje, Trumpet (Vestavia Hills) Alaska Luis Pedro Alasuuraq

Muñoz, Violin (Anchorage) + Arizona Vincent Claes, Cello (Phoenix) + Jaquez Diego, Tuba (Tucson) Seungchan Min, Violin (Chandler) Arkansas Connor Cowart, Horn (Bentonville) Alan Sun, Clarinet (Conway) California Celina Chen, Cello (San Jose) Yuli Choi, Violin (Cupertino) Honor Frisco, Violin (Palos Verdes Estates) Abigail Hong, Oboe (Diamond Bar) Rachel Kim, Violin (Irvine) + Jaden Kim, Violin (Irvine) Michelle Koo, Viola (Palo Alto) T'Yara Lesueur, Viola (San Diego) Esteban Lindo, Bass (Los Angeles) Erica Liu, Violin (San Jose) Jennifer Son, Violin (San Ramon) Josia Sulaiman, Bass (Riverside) Ivan Wang, Cello (Trabuco Canyon) Erica Wang, Flute (San Diego) Cindy Xu, Viola (San Jose) + Daniel Yoon, Cello (San Jose) Florida Robert Aguila, Violin (Miami) Ashley Gomez, Violin (Miami)+ Dante Jordan, Violin (Doral) + William Mathangani, Viola (Tampa) Rodrigo Rodriguez Hernandez, Flute (Kissimmee) + Georgia Aliceyn Covington, Horn (Blairsville) + Ivy Lee, Flute (Johns Creek) Jack Ramu, Trumpet (Cumming) Idaho Claire Yoo, Violin (Idaho Falls) + Illinois Gabriel Hsieh, Percussion (Chicago) Airi Ito, Violin (Elk Grove Village) Kevin Reyes, Percussion (Chicago) Kentucky Maya Otterback, Percussion (La Grange) Louisiana Ayi Mariko Ekhaese, Violin (Houma) Maryland Jackson Bernal, Bassoon (Rockville) + Bianca Wilson, Bass (Annapolis) Justin Yi, Viola (Boyds) + William Zhu, Bass Trombone (Potomac) Massachusetts Kaitlyn Kaminuma, Violin (Chelmsford) + Minnesota Izaiah Cheeran, Oboe (Apple Valley) + Missouri Roshen Chatwal, Horn (St. Louis) New Jersey Eleanor Ha, Bassoon (Upper Saddle River) + New Mexico Sofia Taylor, Violin (Albuquerque) New York Daniel Choi, Oboe (Pleasantville) Christopher LeDoux, Trumpet (Staten Island)+ Charles Loh, Violin (Manlius) + Nevada Audrey Lim, Viola (Reno) North Carolina Gavin Hardy, Bass (Winston-Salem) Jaeyee Jung, Violin (Raleigh) North Dakota Sarah Hong, Violin (Grand Forks) Ohio Kunal Arora, Viola (Mason) Elora Kares, Cello (Cleveland) Oklahoma London Faiye Stovall, Horn (Mustang) Sophie Deng, Cello (Stillwater) Pennsylvania Abimelec Guerra, Bass (Stroudsburg) + Grace Opong, Violin (Landenberg) South Carolina Preston Spisak, Percussion (Greenville) Tennessee Xayvion A. Davidson, Bassoon (La Vergne) Orlandis Maise, Trombone (Antioch) Texas Michael Arizmendi, Trumpet (Brownsville) + Daniel Castorena, Viola (Humble) Sarah Goldberg, Trombone (Fort Worth) + Samuel Igbo, Violin (Boerne) Israel MacDonald, Bass (Alamo) Benjamin Serur, Cello (Houston) Ray Zhang, Viola (San Antonio) Virginia Benjamin Eubanks, Clarinet (Richmond) Arianna Greggs, Violin (Norfolk) Mira Kim, Clarinet (Fairfax) Christian León, Horn (Manassas Park) West Virginia Camden Wentz, Cello (Buckhannon) Isabella Yee, Violin (Fairdale) + Wyoming Michael Vitanza, Violin (Pinedale) +

NYO Jazz 2021 Roster



* Prior NYO Jazz member