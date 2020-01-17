Carnegie Hall Announces February 2020 Calendar

Carnegie Hall has announced its February 2020 calendar. See full details below:

Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Emmy-nominated Broadway and television star Tituss Burgess makes his Carnegie Hall debut with a tribute concert to the music of Stephen Sondheim titled Take Me to the World, featuring special guest artists Jane Krakowski, Michael McElroy, Orfeh, and Lillias White. Loretta Devine will no longer appear due to a scheduling conflict.

Sally Matthews

SIMON LEPPER



Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Soprano Sally Matthews collaborates with pianist Simon Lepper on a program of Romantic works, including music by Sibelius, Grieg, Richard Strauss, and Wagner.

STANDARD TIME WITH Michael Feinstein



Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, pianist, and renowned interpreter of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein continues his annual three-concert Carnegie Hall series in Zankel Hall with a program celebrating the remarkable career of the late Jerry Herman-composer of Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles; and other Broadway masterpieces. Feinstein is joined by special guests cabaret artist Marilyn Maye and actor-singers Ron Raines and Cole Winston.

DORIC STRING QUARTET



Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



The Doric String Quartet performs the United States premiere of Brett Dean's String Quartet No. 3, "Hidden Agendas," co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of the 125 Commissions Project. Also on the program is Haydn's whimsical String Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 33, No. 2, "Joke" and Schubert's String Quartet in G Major, D. 887.

ORCHESTRA OF ST. LUKE'S



Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Under the baton of Principal Conductor Bernard Labadie, Orchestra of St. Luke's performs Vivaldi's Double Orchestra Concerto in D Major, RV 582, "Per la SS Assontione di Maria Vergine;" Concerto in A Major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, RV 552 featuring violinist Daniel Hope; Salve Regina, RV 618 and 616 featuring contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux along with Handel's Concerto a due cori in F Major, HWV 333 and 334.

SIR Bryn Terfel

NATALIA KATYUKOVA



Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



In his first recital at Carnegie Hall in ten years, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, joined by pianist Natalia Katyukova, performs works by Ireland, Quilter, Brahms, Schumann, Schubert, selections from Vaughan Williams's Songs of Travel as well as additional selections to be announced from the stage.

MAXIM VENGEROV

POLINA OSETINSKAYA



Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Violinist Maxim Vengerov returns to Carnegie Hall performing Mozart's Violin Sonata in B-flat Major, K. 454; Schubert's Fantasy in C Major, D. 934; Richard Strauss's Violin Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 18; and Ravel's Tzigane with pianist Polina Osetinskaya.

TOM FOSTER



Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Leading harpsichordist Tom Foster gives a recital of virtuosic keyboard music to include works by Zachow, Froberger, Handel, Mattheson, and Muffat.

THE NEW YORK POPS



Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke leads The New York Pops in I'm Every Woman: Divas on Stage, a concert that salutes the power of the female voice, featuring guest artists Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez (In The Heights; Hamilton), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!; Wicked), and Alex Newell (Glee; Once On This Island) with songs that pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Adele, and more.



Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Singer, songwriter, and trumpeter Bria Skonberg showcases her bold horn playing, smoky vocals, and original tunes with a concert that features bassist Devin Starks, drummer Darrian Douglas, and pianist Chris Pattishall.

ENSEMBLE CONNECT



Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Ensemble Connect returns to Weill Recital Hall this season with the New York premiere of Silver, Blue, a new work by TJ Cole commissioned by Carnegie Hall as part of its 125 Commissions Project; Mozart's Piano Trio in G Major, K. 496 and Franck's Piano Quintet in F Minor.

SIR John Eliot GARDINER ON THE BEETHOVEN SYMPHONIES



Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Sir John Eliot Gardiner is joined by distinguished Beethoven scholar William Kinderman for a discussion in which Sir John Eliot shares insights about his approach to this immortal music.

ORCHESTRE REVOLUTIONNAIRE ET ROMANTIQUE



Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



As part of Carnegie Hall's 2019-2020 Beethoven Celebration, the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique performs the full Beethoven Symphony Cycle in a five-concert series with Artistic Director, Conductor, and Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist Sir John Eliot Gardiner. On February 19, the orchestra is joined by soprano Lucy Crowe for Beethoven's Overture, Introduction, Act I, and Finale from The Creatures of Prometheus; "Ah! perfido;" Symphony No. 1; Leonore Overture No. 1; and "Ach, brich noch nicht, du mattes Herz!" - "Komm, Hoffnung, lass den letzten Stern" from Act II of Leonore. On February 20, the orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and Symphony No. 3, "Eroica." The series continues February 21 with Symphony Nos. 4 and 5. On February 23, the program includes Symphony No. 6, "Pastoral" and Symphony No. 7. On February 24, the cycle concludes with Symphony Nos. 8 and 9 and joined by soprano Lucy Crowe, contralto Jess Dandy, tenor Ed Lyon, bass Tareq Nazmi, and The Monteverdi Choir.

KIRILL GERSTEIN



Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Pianist Kirill Gerstein performs a recital with a program to include works by Haydn, Brahms, Schubert, Liszt, Kurtág, and Thomas Adès, Please note that there is no longer a work by Bartók as previously listed.

SOLOISTS OF THE KRONBERG ACADEMY



Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Weill Recital Hall)



Gifted young musicians of Germany's Kronberg Academy, a unique international program known for launching the careers of some of today's most exciting string players and pianists, perform two concerts in Weill Recital Hall. On February 21, violinist Marc Bouchkov, cellist Jonathan Roozeman, and pianist Jean-Sélim Abdelmoula perform works by Marc Bouchkov, Bach, Chausson, Boccherini, and Brahms. On February 22, violinist Stephen Waarts, violist Matthew Lipman, and pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen perform works by Dowland, Britten, Clarke, Enescu, Ysaÿe, and Bartók.

SOLOISTS OF THE KRONBERG ACADEMY



ANTOINE TAMESTIT

Gary Hoffman

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



The Soloists of the Kronberg Academy, an international program that provides a springboard for top, young string players and pianists, are joined by violist Antoine Tamestit and cellist Gary Hoffman for two concerts in Zankel Hall. The February 22 program includes Dvorák's Terzetto, Kodály's Duo for Violin and Cello, and Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence. The February 23 program includes Mozart's Duo for Violin and Viola in G Major, K. 423; Dohnányi's Serenade for String Trio in C Major; and Brahms's String Quintet No. 2 in G Major.

VENICE BAROQUE ORCHESTRA



Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



Concertmaster Giampiero Zanocco leads the period-instrument ensemble Venice Baroque Orchestra and mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg in The Swedish Nightingale, paying tribute to fellow Swede, soprano Jenny Lind, with a program to include arias by Handel, Vivaldi, Torri and Broschi.

WEST-EASTERN DIVAN ENSEMBLE



Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

(Zankel Hall)



The West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, led by the orchestra's concertmaster and violinist Michael Barenboim, performs the New York premiere of Benjamin Attahir's Jawb as well as Schubert's Rondo in A Major for Violin and Strings, D. 438; Tartini's Devil's Trill Sonata and Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat Major. The ensemble draws upon players of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra-founded by Daniel Barenboim and late Palestinian literary scholar Edward Said-to promote coexistence and intercultural dialogue by bringing young Israelis, Palestinians, and Arabs together to make music.

Friday, February 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

(Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage)



Dazzling pianist Yuja Wang returns to Carnegie Hall for a solo recital including works by Chopin, Bach, Berg, Wagner, Albéniz, and Scriabin.





