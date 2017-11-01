Cady Huffman, Bill Hutton, and More to Perform at Benefit For Sandy Hook Victim At Feinstein's/54 Below

Tomorrow, November 2nd, Feinstein's/54 Below will present A Benefit for The Jessica Rekos Foundation to celebrate the life and spirit of the six-year-old, whose life was taken at Sandy Hook School in 2012. In this one-night-only charity event, a cast of Broadway vets and young stars will come together to celebrate Jessica by performing songs that have personally touched and inspired them.

Special guests include Tony Award winner Cady Huffman (The Producers), Bill Hutton (the original Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Eliseo Roman (On Your Feet!), Sean McDermott (Miss Saigon), and Lori Hammel (Mamma Mia), plus Christiana Cole, Alex Goley, Jacob Hoffman, Erik Keiser, Cali Elizabeth Moore, Aaron Phillips, and Annie Watkins. Part of the proceeds will go to The Jessica Rekos Foundation.

A Benefit for The Jessica Rekos Foundation will play Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, November 2nd at 7:00 PM. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Premium tickets are available for $75-80, additional $5 if purchased at the venue. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/Feinsteins. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE JESSICA REKOS FOUNDATION

The Jessica Rekos Foundation was formed to create and fund programs and events that will allow others to experience the magic of horses like Jessica did, and to allow her whale "research" to continue through study and conservation efforts. The foundation is also committed to providing financial assistance to educational facilities to increase their security efforts. To date, it has contributed over $57,000 for horseback riding scholarships and equine therapy programs, over $90,000 to whale research and conservation efforts, and over $77,000 for security enhancements at local preschools, schools, and other youth facilities. To learn about Jessica and the foundation's mission or to donate, please visit www.jessicarekos.org. All donations go directly to The Jessica Rekos Foundation, which is officially recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt charity.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's great musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below "has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade- patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$155. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Related Articles