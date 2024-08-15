CNN's Erica Hill To Host The 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala Benefiting Ackerman Institute For The Family

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ackerman Institute for the Family has announced the host and Gala Co-Chairs for the 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala which will take place on Monday, October 28th at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York City. The event benefits the vital programs and ongoing services for children and families by Ackerman Institute for the Family.

Erica Hill, CNN Anchor and National Correspondent, will emcee the evening for the first time. Adi Loebl, MD, the new President and CEO of Ackerman Institute for the Family, will preside over the gala for the first time.

The 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala Co-Chairs are Deborah Werner, Imke Oster, and Nicole Poteat, all Ackerman board members. Ira Sallen is Chair of the Board of Directors for Ackerman Institute for the Family. Lydia Fenet will be auctioneer for the gala's live auction.

The funds raised at the 2024 Moving Families Forward gala play a vital role in sustaining Ackerman Institute for the Family's mission to deliver essential mental health services, training programs, and innovative clinical research to hundreds of families across the five boroughs. As champions of diversity and inclusion, a variety of specialized centers and projects address the diverse needs of various communities, particularly those facing significant challenges. These include support for LGBTQIA+ families, assistance for Latinx youth and immigrant families, resources for those in foster care and adoption, therapeutic aid for families dealing with relational trauma, partnerships with New York City universities to train therapists from BIPOC backgrounds, and collaborations with over 65 schools, hospitals, and agencies to provide clinical outreach services to at-risk youth and families.

Ackerman treats all types of families. In these times of heightened mental health needs nationwide, their commitment to providing accessible and inclusive treatment and training to improve the lives of families and children is more vital than ever.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 Moving Families Forward Gala, go to: https://www.ackerman.org/gala/.

For more information about the important ongoing work, programs, and services of Ackerman Institute for the Family, go to: www.ackerman.org