CHILDISH GAMBINO LIVE FROM LITTLE ISLAND to Feature First Listen From His New Album

Little Island will present CHILDISH GAMBINO LIVE FROM LITTLE ISLAND, an exclusive interactive experience hosted by Grammy Award winner Childish Gambino featuring the first listen of music from his new album Bando Stone & The New World at The Amph & The Park on Little Island on Saturday, July 6. Doors open at 6PM ET.



All tickets for the experience will go on-sale to the public on Wednesday, July 3 at 10AM ET at littleislandtickets.com.



750 $25 tickets will provide entry to the performance space (The Amph). 1,200 $10 tickets will be available for the listening experience within the park. Only ticketholders will be allowed in Little Island on that evening. Listening experience-only tickets do not include access to the primary performance venue or views of the stage where the performance is taking place.



Little Island’s first annual, four-month-long summer season of world premieres, which kicked off on June 1, features a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. Little Island’s new arts program moves towards the future with a commitment to a multi-year roster of original work, all commissioned by and developed at Little Island. Bookended by the premiere of choreographer Twyla Tharp’s newest work How Long Blues and a 90-minute remix of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in which outré opera diva Anthony Roth Costanzo sings every leading role, the season offers premieres of varying scales across all areas of performance – including music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop, and funk, all outdoors and directly sited on the Hudson River at 14th Street in New York City. The Amph, the park’s 700-seat amphitheater, will house larger scale performances at a $25 ticket price, while The Glade, the park’s 200-seat venue, will be home to more intimate works, all of which will be completely free to the public.