CHICAGO Celebrates iPhone X Launch with Cell Block Tango Tribute

Nov. 3, 2017  

CHICAGO on Broadway took to social media to celebrate the launch of iPhone X and it's new animated emoji feature by creating an emoji tribute to the "Cell Block Tango."

This sensational tale of sin, corruption and all that Jazz has everything that makes Broadway great: knockout dancing, a ripped-from-the-headlines story about fame and scandal and one show-stopping song after another.

No wonder Chicago has been honored with Six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations. And now, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history!

