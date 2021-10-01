CHICAGO Announces VIVA BROADWAY! Night Set For This Month

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The Tony Award-winning Chicago joins with the Broadway League to announce a ¡Viva Broadway! Night celebrating Hispanic and Latino theatre makers and audiences on Monday, October 18 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC).

Select parts of the show on October 18th will be performed in Spanish.

Celebrating 25 years on Broadway, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

The cast of Chicago currently stars a trio of Latin leads including Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly and Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn.

Viva Broadway is an audience development initiative of The Broadway League.

"We are delighted that Chicago is celebrating Hispanic and Latino theatregoers, who make up the fastest-growing segment of the Broadway audience," said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin. "With Ana Villafañe, Viva Broadway Ambassador Bianca Marroquín, and Paolo Szot razzle-dazzling audiences, this is a terrific way to welcome theatregoers back to Broadway."

VALID FOR MONDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2021 @ 8PM* only! SAVE $25 NOW!

Discount Tickets $144-$64.50 each (reg. $169-$89.50)

Use Code: VIVA25 at telechargeoffers.com, by calling 212.947.8844 or by visiting the Ambassador Theatre Box Office (219 West 49th Street)

*All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

There is a 10 ticket limit per order.