Busy Phillips, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Celebrate Mel Brooks at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the return of 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00 and 9:30pm.

The starry evening returns after two sold out nights in 2020 and 2022 and will again feature some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Men In Tights, and more!

The return engagement will feature Jill Abramovitz (Beetlejuice, Fiddler on the Roof), Ari Axelrod (Milk and Honey, The Last Five Years), Jim Borstelmann (The Producers, Young Frankenstein), Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin), Michael Kostroff (The Producers, Les Misérables, HBO's "The Wire"), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project), Ryan Mac (Wicked, Anastasia), Stuart Marland (The Producers, Newsies), Busy Phillips ("Dawson's Creek," Netflix's "Girls5eva"), Alex Puette (Hadestown), Ben Rappaport (Fiddler on the Roof, TV Land's "Younger"), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown, Once on This Island), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King), Kyle Scatliffe (Hamilton, The Color Purple, Les Misérables), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Phil Sloves (Spongebob Squarepants) and Tony Award® winner Karen Ziemba (Contact, Prince of Broadway, Bullets Over Broadway).

Also featured will be Caroline Aimetti (Mourning the Living), Asia DeShields, Jenn Maurer (Elf) and Ben Schrager (Indecent).

All performers are subject to change.

The special evening will be hosted by Mel Brooks alum Michael Kostroff (The Producers).

The evening will again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner.

54 Celebrates Mel Brooks plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, January 23rd, 2023, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. There is a $40-$90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.