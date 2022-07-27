BroadwayWorld Stage Door Launches In-Person Private Events Bookings In Partnership With Broadway Booker

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce our latest partnership on BroadwayWorld Stage Door with Broadway Booker, bringing live performances from Broadway's biggest stars to your private events.

Stage Door continues to innovate new offerings - connecting fans, industry members, and hopefuls with working professionals at all levels. Bookings are now available for all types of private in-person events - including weddings, corporate events, bar/bat/b'nai mitzvahs, holiday parties, sweet 16s, dinner parties, gala events and more!

Available for booking immediately for performances in NYC and within a 100 mile radius are Kate Rockwell, Ali Ewoldt, Lilli Cooper, Teal Wicks, Laurel Harris, Kristolyn Lloyd, Charissa Hogeland, Tally Sessions, Jenn Colella, Ryann Redmond, Kirstin Scott, Adam Jacobs, Laura Bell Bundy, Constantine Maroulis, Erika Henningsen, Lindsay Heather Pearce, John Treacy Egan, Amanda Jane Cooper, Brandon Victor Dixon, Dee Rosciolo, Jackie Burns, Jennifer Apple, Jillian Mueller, Justin Sargent, Kara Lindsay, Kerry Butler, Krystina Alabado, Meghan Picerno, Michael James Scott, Patti Murin, Samantha Pauly, and Derek Klena.

"We are thrilled to partner with BroadwayWorld, the number one online news source for all things Broadway, to expand our mission of bringing Broadway Stars to your next event..." said Spencer Howard, founder of Broadway Booker.

"Expanding Stage Door beyond the screen to continue to provide a bridge for actors and fans has been our hope since we launched the platform during the pandemic as we looked forward to Broadway's recovery. Partnering with Spencer Howard's Broadway Booker, who are leaders in the space, was a no-brainer and we're thrilled to be working together..." said Alan Henry, Director of Digital Strategy & Regional Media at BroadwayWorld.

For bookings beyond our geographical radius, get in touch for a custom quote.

About Broadway Booker

Broadway Booker was created by former actor Spencer Howard as a way to connect his colleagues with private events between the theater gigs. During the COVID19 pandemic, Broadway Booker pivoted to virtual bookings and was able to keep over 100 theater professionals (actors, dancers, directors, choreographers, musical directors, etc) employed throughout the entire pandemic, teaching virtual lessons, hosting Q&As and organizing online Broadway Summer camps. Now, they are back to focusing on what they set out to do: Revolutionize the live event booking process. (Instagram: @BwayBooker)

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.