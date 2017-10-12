BroadwayWorld Live
BroadwayWorld Live Is Heading to Oz Next Week with the Witches of WICKED!

Good news! BroadwayWorld Live is heading to Oz!

On Tuesday, October 17, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld is taking you straight to the Gershwin Theatre for a live chat with the wicthes of Wicked- Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskWickedBWW.

Burns returns to Oz after traveling the country as Elizabeth in the national tour of If/Then. She is honored to be Broadway's longest-running Elphaba. She also played it on the national tour where her performance was nominated for an Irene Award. Other Broadway includes the Tony-winning revival of Hair (original company), If/Then (original company). Off-Broadway: Rock of Ages (original company), Unlock'd. Selected regional: Paper Mill, PCLO, Casa, CRT. Film: Set It Up.

Cooper is making her Broadway debut with Wicked after starring in the 1st and 2nd national tours. NYC: Letter From Algeria, BUNKED! A New Musical. Regional: Bye Bye Birdie at Sacramento Music Circus (Kim MacAfee), What the Butler Saw at PICT (Geraldine Barclay). Select TV/film: "Glee," Disney's "Jessie," "CSI," "Bones," ABC's "Selfie," HBO's "Hello Ladies," "Smart People." BFA, Carnegie Mellon University.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus


