BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/5/2024; Jobs In Wardrobe, Hair, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/5/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Manager, Rentals

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Corporate Strategy, the Senior Manager, Rentals will manage and s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Design Director

Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) is seeking an energetic and organized full-time DESIGN DIRECTOR (DD) to manage all areas of design in the production of an annual 10-show season, and help develop a quickly growing technical theatre educational program. Knoxville Children’s Theatre, an education-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a local theatre company producing professional quality plays for children, by children. At KCT, children under the age of 18 are the actors, designers, and stage manage... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a WARDROBE SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 S... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair and Makeup Supervisor

HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions ann... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking PSM for A Very Broadway Christmas

SEEKING: AEA Production Stage Manager for "A Very Broadway Christmas". This is a Christmas revue featuring Broadway talent from NYC and a local Ensemble. The PSM will be needed for Tech Week prior to the performance. DURATION: 12/13/24 - 12/20/24 REHEARSALS: TECH WEEK 12/13/24 - 12/19/24 (Times TBD. Must be available all day 12/19/24) PERFORMANCES 12/20/24 4pm & 8pm (Must be available all day. Dinner provided) The Mahaffey Theater 400 1st St S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Broadw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

REPORTS TO: Producers DESCRIPTION: The Company Manager will support all administrative activities for the production and act as the principal liaison between the artists and theater company. They will work under the guidance of the producing team to ensure all those involved in the production receive the essential support required. RESPONSIBILITIES: Job responsibilities will include: ● Presence onsite during rehearsals and performances for assigned Emursive show, serving as the comp... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director - Dallas Children's Theater

As a leader of Dallas Children’s Theater, the Artistic Director will lead through collaboration, model a strong work ethic, and exhibit passion, dedication, and knowledge of Theatre for Young Audiences’ multiple components. Artistic excellence is always the goal. The AD will ensure that DCT’s programs are known to all constituents locally and nationally. DCT was organized on a collaborative model with the senior staff working closely together under the guidance of the Executive Director. The AD... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Advancement Operations Manager

Olney Theatre Center for the Arts seeks a dynamic and thoughtful fundraising professional to join our advancement team as Advancement Operations Manager. Reporting to the Director of Advancement, the Advancement Operations Manager is responsible for managing and optimizing Olney Theatre’s fundraising systems and processes. Overseeing the day-to-day activities of the advancement department the Operations Manager coordinates the advancement calendar including fundraising campaigns, special events... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: The Lost Museum Haunted Adventure at Gallows Hill Museum Theatre - Salem, MA

Gallows Hill Museum Theatre is currently looking for Tour Guides (actors) and Scare Technicians for our Lost Museum Haunted Adventure. The Lost Museum is an interactive, walk-through attraction filled with special effects. This is our elevated version of a guided haunted house. Guests must escape the abandoned rooms of a mysterious museum, led by their Tour Guide. The Lost Museum will be running daily from September 28th - November 3rd, with staff hours from 9:45 AM - 6:15 PM. The pay rate for b... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Patron Services Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Accounting Manager

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and a model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and acc... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Rental and Events Manager

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

The Executive Director of the Colonial Performing Arts Center will report directly to the Board of Directors and serve as the Colonial’s chief executive officer. They will have a strong vision that will both interact with and impact the surrounding community providing overall leadership and administrative oversight for all aspects of the organization’s operations, including ensuring that the organization acts consistently with its vision and mission through its fundraising, artistic programming... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: A2 Needed for That Parenting Musical

“That Parenting Musical'' a 90 minute sung-through musical comedy in two acts, follows the journey of two new parents as they figure out who they are and how to adapt to life with two babies, from birth to first grade. The score features a wide array of musical styles, from doo-wop to hip hop, Gilbert and Sullivan patter to 80’s rock, Motown to musical theater. The Production is accepting application submissions for the A2 position.

Typical Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7p, W... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Technical Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. Responsibilities include drafting (AutoCAD), technical design, and project management. The Assistant Technical Director works closely with the Technical Director and other Assistant Technical Directors to plan and oversee the scenic construction process, ensuring safe and efficient solutions for all scenery and automation. Candidates must have extensive knowledge of scenery construction ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticketing Services Representative (Part-time)

About Paper Mill Playhouse Founded in 1934, Paper Mill Playhouse has been a cherished New Jersey arts institution for more than 80 years. Paper Mill brings new American Musical Theater to life, with a national reputation that continues to grow. Collaboration with other regional theaters and leading independent producers brings over 200,000 New Jersey audience members annually the best in musical theater, from celebrated revivals to groundbreaking new works. In 2016, Paper Mill received the Regi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Crowd Management for Supervisors from Lankey & Limey Ltd & Risky Business Resources

NEW CLASS?! That’s right: Crowd Management for Supervisors. This virtual one-day class is Thursday, September 19 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Register now — you won’t want to miss it. As a supervisor or leader, you already understand your responsibility for the safety of your team. This course is designed to give you the knowledge and tools you need for when the crowd starts to gather and it’s no longer just about building your event. One of the most significant risks we face when we organize, wor... (more)