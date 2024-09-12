BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/12/2024; Jobs In Makeup, Wardrobe, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 9/12/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term- THR - Stage Management

Job no: 985599 Work type: Faculty/Academic Staff Major Administrative Unit / College: College Of Arts And Letters Department: Theatre 10004832 Sub Area: FAS- Fac./Acad Staff Salary: Salary Commensurate with Experience Location: East Lansing Categories: Education/Training, Fixed Term Faculty, Part Time (1-49.9%), Union Working/Functional Title Ast Inst/Inst/Ast Prof Fixed Term- THR Position Summary The Department of Theatre at Michigan State University is seeking a part-time Ass... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the culture... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Automation & Rigging

Job Title: Head of Automation & Rigging Job Type: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt Location: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater, Pleasant Grove, Utah Job Summary: The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Head of Automation & Rigging to lead our automation and rigging department. The ideal candidate will have extensive knowledge and expertise in theatrical automation systems and rigging practices. This role is responsible for overseeing the installation, mai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Properties Assistant

JOB TITLE: Properties Assistant REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $26.79 per hour LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd., Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Properties Assistant to be a part of our production team for the 8-show season, including our annual production of A Christmas Carol. The Properties Artisan will work under the supervision of the Prop Supervisor to procure props and materials ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Rigger - Carpenter

JOB TITLE: House Rigger - Carpenter REPORTS TO: Production Management - Technical Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a House Rigger - Carpenter to be an essential member of our Run Staff for the 8-show season, our annual production of A Christmas Carol, the New Stages Festival, and special events. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Work wi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Christmas caroling opportunity

The Candy Cane Carolers are looking for tenors and basses for the upcoming 2024 Christmas season. Selected candidates will get the opportunity to perform in SATB quartets at holiday events around the Toronto area. Selected candidates must be good at holding a harmony and learning music quickly. Costumes & music will be provided. This is a paying gig. Please visit www.candycanecarolers.com/auditions for more information on how to apply. Auditions are September 22, 2024 in Toronto, Ont... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Manager

The Scenic Manager creates working drawings for the Scenic Shop to utilize in building set designs submitted for productions. They work with the Stage & Rigging Foreperson and Production Assistants to complete the building of sets for all in house production. They assist with load in and set up of all community partner events and help to maintain the cleanliness and organization of the theatre and its storage areas. Due to the need of interaction with students, employees, and the college ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator - Audio

DEFINITION: To manage technical production operations for local and traveling crews, and enforcement of safety protocols and logistical procedures for the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College. This position directly oversees all technical audio needs for the Center SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED: Receives direct supervision from the Senior Managing Director of the Wilson Center Receives direction and guidance from Production Managers as needed Exercises event-based su... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Finding for Video Game Translator

We are excited to announce that we are currently seeking a Video Game Translator to assist with translating game files from English to Chinese. For more details about our game translation services, please visit: https://www.marstranslation.com/industry/gaming-video-games-translation-services.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Properties Overhire

JOB TITLE: Properties Overhire REPORTS TO: Properties Supervisor FLSA Status: Non-Exempt DATES: Immediate – October 4 COMPENSATION RATE: $26.32/hour LOCATION: 363 W. Pershing Rd Chicago, IL 60609 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre is searching for Properties Overhire to work collaboratively with the Properties Supervisor and other prop department members to research, for its production of Inherit the Wind and Primary Trust. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Work under... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Custodial Services Supervisor

DEFINITION: To coordinate exceptional custodial operations for the Wilson Center and build a recognized, world-class guest experience. Assist in leading, reviewing, and evaluating the activities and operations of custodial services including planning and development of cleaning schedules. Coordinate part-time staff to help with events. Supervise assigned staff to include responsibility for managing, staffing, coaching, discipline, scheduling, timekeeping, and other related personnel duties. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Coordinator - Volunteers/ADA

DEFINITION To maintain a recognized, world-class guest experience by managing a comprehensive volunteer program and overseeing ADA Services. SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED Receives general direction and immediate supervision from the Guest Experience Manager and acts as a major component of the Guest Experience team Exercises direct supervision over volunteer corps. Exercises event-based supervision over all part-time guest experience staff, volunteers and Duties & Responsi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Technician

Position Description

DEFINITION: This administrative position is a customer-service and administrative professional responsible for the daily operations of the Wilson Center’s box office.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED: Receives direct supervision from Sales & Outreach Manager Provides event-based supervision of ticketing staff, volunteers and works closely with event staff

ESSENTIAL AND OTHER IMPORTANT FUNCTIONS STATEMENTS: Essential and other impo... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: People’s Theatre Project (PTP) is looking for a Production Manager Nov 25, 2024 - April 30, 2025

People’s Theatre Project (PTP) is looking for a Production Manager for their new devised work, Marco Antonio Rodriguez’s Domino Effect, to be staged at ART/NY Gural Theatre. The production, directed by PTP Executive Artistic Director Mino Lora, has the following schedule: Position Start Date: November 25, 2024 (Pre-production) Load-In: March 24, 2025 Tech Rehearsals: March 28, 2025 First Performance: April 4, 2025 Load-Out: April 27, 2025 The Production Manager will collaborate closely wit... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Manager, Rentals

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Corporate Strategy, the Senior Manager, Rentals will manage and s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Design Director

Knoxville Children’s Theatre (KCT) is seeking an energetic and organized full-time DESIGN DIRECTOR (DD) to manage all areas of design in the production of an annual 10-show season, and help develop a quickly growing technical theatre educational program. Knoxville Children’s Theatre, an education-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, is a local theatre company producing professional quality plays for children, by children. At KCT, children under the age of 18 are the actors, designers, and stage manage... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

WARDROBE SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a WARDROBE SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 S... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair and Makeup Supervisor

HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions ann... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking PSM for A Very Broadway Christmas

SEEKING: AEA Production Stage Manager for "A Very Broadway Christmas". This is a Christmas revue featuring Broadway talent from NYC and a local Ensemble. The PSM will be needed for Tech Week prior to the performance. DURATION: 12/13/24 - 12/20/24 REHEARSALS: TECH WEEK 12/13/24 - 12/19/24 (Times TBD. Must be available all day 12/19/24) PERFORMANCES 12/20/24 4pm & 8pm (Must be available all day. Dinner provided) The Mahaffey Theater 400 1st St S Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Broadw... (more)