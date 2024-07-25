BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/25/2024; Jobs In Tech, Sales and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 7/25/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Manager at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College

Position Overview Edmonds College is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. The college values its talented, diverse workforce and seeks to attract, hire, and support employees who consistently and actively embrace diversity and equity. Edmonds College is an equal opportunity employer.

Edmonds College invites all individuals to apply and as an equal opportunity employer, we also encourage individuals from diverse backgrounds and groups to apply for this position.

<... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Digital Marketing and Sales

The Wilma Theater, winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Regional Theatre, creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Each year, we produce four productions on our stage on Philadelphia’s Avenue of the Arts, alongside artistic, education, and community-focused programs. Developed through conversation with the Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members, our organizational... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Coordinator - Theater

Aurora Productions is seeking a Production Coordinator to join our growing team as we head into an exciting 2024/2025 Broadway season. The position is integral as the base of communication to our production management team and our clients. An eligible candidate is someone with great attention to detail, can multi-task, and prioritize tasks by level of importance or urgency while being a positive and outgoing representative of our firm while doing so. The Production Coordinator should be comf... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Craftsperson

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artist

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a highly motivated and seasoned Artistic Associate with significant Directing experience. This position will direct 2-4 plays a year, be heavily involved in New Play Development, as well as lead adult classes as part of FST’s School for Adults. The right candidate will be passionate about theatre, responsible, a team player, flexible and confident. Strong writing, computer and management skills are a must. At l... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Associate

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Associate. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Pantages Theatre Outbound Subscription Sales Manager

The Hollywood Pantages Theatre seeks an Outbound Subscription Sales Manager The Hollywood Pantages Theatre/Broadway in Hollywood is seeking a highly motivated theatre lover with strong customer service, supervisory, and sales experience. This full-time role reports to the Director of Outbound Sales and collaborates with the Season Ticket Office to enhance outbound season ticket sales campaigns. The successful candidate will help develop the subscription sales team, aiming to increase season ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. BAM is seeking a Growth and Brand Operations Coordinator to provide administrative support for... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Individual Giving Coordinator

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Individual Giving Coordinator provides front-line support for all Individual Giving progra... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Representative

TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Init... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Ticket Services Representative

LEAD TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a LEAD TICKET SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature T... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager needed

Stage Manager will help conduct rehearsals and run the tech for this unique production of Shakespeare’s ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL. This production starts indoors at Pangea and then travels with the audience around the nearby streets where scenes are performed. Stage Manager will provide support both indoors and outdoors. Rehearsals 7/20 - 8/1 at Pangea. Performances 8/2 and 8/9 at Pangea - call 500/show 700pm. Running time is 90 minutes. Please email John Fisher at jofish94117@yahoo.com with at... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Manager

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Stage Manager for its upcoming fall production of Re-Writing the Declaration, a devised and audience participatory play.

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Campus Technical Director

The Campus Technical Director (TD) is responsible for the operation and maintenance of technical assets for Goshen College’s performance venues including the Umble Center, Music Center and other ad hoc campus venues. Additionally, the TD serves as the technical director for the Theater Department. Duties include coordinating technical aspects and stage setups for events in performance venues, management of all performance venue equipment and systems, including rigging, scene shop, audio, lighti... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Atlantic Theater Company - Director of Development

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Atlantic Theater Company seeks their next Director of Development to further the work of this vibrant New York City cultural institution, dedicated to bringing essential stories to life. Working alongside a strong collegial group of artists and administrators, including Co-founder and Atlantic Acting School Executive Director Mary McCann, Artistic Director Neil Pepe, and Managing Director Jeff Lawson, the new Director of Deve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Costume Director

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: President & CEO

Position Summary The President & CEO is the strategic and visionary leader who establishes a comprehensive and robust business model that integrates the various programmatic and educational elements of the organization into a synergistic whole. Reporting to the Board of Directors and guiding an experienced senior leadership team, the President & CEO oversees programming, financial resources, venue capitalization, and overall operations that ensure resiliency and sustainable growth. They levera... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking a Black or Brown (male-identifying) actor

Seeking a Black or Brown male-identifying actor for our production of The Lark and the Nightingale. ROLE: Othello Non-union PAY: $300 stipend REHEARSALS: 3 rehearsals the week of August 5 (times TBD) PERFORMANCES: 5 performances - August 9 at 7 pm, 10 at 2 pm, 11 at 9 pm, 15 at 7 pm, 17 at 2 pm LOCATION: UNDER St Marks in East Village for performances, TBD for rehearsals TO SUBMIT: please send a classical monologue to mindy.mawhirter@gmail.com by the end of the day on 7/21 ABOUT THE... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Flint Repertory Theatre’s 2025 New Works Festival Submissions

Flint Repertory Theatre’s 2025 New Works Festival Submissions Website: https://thefim.org/flintrep/about/new-works-submissions/ Deadline: October 1, 2024 Flint Repertory Theatre is seeking new full-length plays and musicals for the 2025 New Works Festival April 10 – 13, 2025. Flint Repertory Theatre’s New Works Festival is an annual weeklong event featuring staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals. Playwrights and composers from around the country are in residence ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Costume Studio Supervisor

Under the direction of the Director of Production, the UCLA Theater Costume Studio Supervisor oversees the planning, preparation, and execution of costumes for departmental productions. Work includes extensive collaboration and consultation with faculty advisor and student costume designers to ensure designs are successfully translated, realized, and executed as fully as possible. Creates, oversees, and manages costume creation and labor schedules for each production. Coordinates the scheduling... (more)