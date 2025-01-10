BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/10/2025; Jobs In Sales, Finance, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/10/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting / Technical Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting / Technical Supervisor (LTS) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera (TAO). The LTS actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. FULLTIME SEASONAL START/END: FEB 2025-JUNE 2026 DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following duties in addition to oth... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2025 Apprentice Positions- Glimmerglass Festival

Program Mission To provide experience and knowledge to early career professionals and students who seek to further their professional growth through practical training, one-on-one mentorship, and a range of workshops and seminars across multiple disciplines. Program Goals Goal 1: Train competent and creative professionals. Apprentices receive training in industry best practices and current technologies in areas of their interest within the performing arts. Goal 2: Provide mentorship... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Flyperson - Carpenter/Rigger

JOB TITLE: House Flyperson – Carpenter/Rigger REPORTS TO: Production Management FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95 per hour or $32.79 per hour with ETCP certification LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a House Flyperson – Carpenter/Rigger to be an essential member of our Show Run Crew Staff for the 8-show season, our annual production of A Christmas Carol, the New Stages Festival, and special ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Production Stage Manager

The Production Stage Manager (PSM) is a critical member of the Production Team, acting as the key communicator of all production-specific needs and disseminating this information to TAO Production/Artistic staff, visiting creative team members, and Marketing and Development team members, as needed. During the rehearsal period the PSM is the main source of communication between TAO and all members of a production (artists, designers, etc.). The PSM is also responsible for w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Audio Visual Coordinator

Under general supervision of the Information Technology Director, the audio-visual coordinator provides technical, conferencing and recording assistance to all scheduled and unscheduled official City meetings. The audio-visual coordinator also executes the operations of the stage, backstage, and related areas for the timely production of national, regional and community events at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director - Theatre for a New Audience

The Executive Director, in co-partnership with the Artistic Director, will jointly lead TFANA as it builds on its artistic vision and mission. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will ensure the financial health and sustainability of the organization while guiding all operational and administrative functions, including fundraising, marketing, human resources, and community engagement efforts. The Executive Director and the Artistic Director will collaborate on season pla... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Costume Shop First Hand (Summer 2025)

The Chautauqua Theater Company summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. To learn more about the season and the company, please visit theater.chq.org. We build our season around the Actor’s Equity Safety Guidelines in addition to following the guidelines of the CDC, IATSE, USA and SDC. CTC is committed to the values of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility. Our statement regarding IDEA work may be found here: Inclusion... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Props Artisan (Summer 2025)

The Chautauqua Theater Company summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. To learn more about the season and the company, please visit theater.chq.org. We build our season around the Actor’s Equity Safety Guidelines in addition to following the guidelines of the CDC, IATSE, USA and SDC. CTC is committed to the values of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility. Our statement regarding IDEA work may be found here: https://w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Technical & Facilities Manager (Summer 2025)

The Chautauqua Theater Company summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. To learn more about the season and the company, please visit theater.chq.org. We build our season around the Actor’s Equity Safety Guidelines in addition to following the guidelines of the CDC, IATSE, USA and SDC. CTC is committed to the values of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility. Our statement regarding IDEA work may be found here: https://w... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Assistant (Summer 2025)

The Chautauqua Theater Company summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. To learn more about the season and the company, please visit theater.chq.org. We build our season around the Actor’s Equity Safety Guidelines in addition to following the guidelines of the CDC, IATSE, USA and SDC. CTC is committed to the values of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility. Our statement regarding IDEA work may be found here: https://w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director, Landmark on Main Street, Inc.

Background: Landmark on Main Street, Inc. (LOMS) is a vibrant theater and community center that enriches the lives and enhances the cultural experiences of the people of Port Washington and the surrounding regions. In addition to being the home of the 425-seat Jeanne Rimsky Theater, the historic, multi-use building provides low-income housing for seniors and affordable rental space for three youth-oriented nonprofits (The Port Washington Children’s Center, the Port Washington Parent Resource C... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Assistant House Manager & Sales Assistant (Summer 2025)

CTC’s summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. The Chautauqua Theater Company summer season will consist of fully produced productions, as well as several new play workshops/readings. To learn more about the season and the company, please visit theater.chq.org. We build our season around the Actor’s Equity Safety Guidelines in addition to following the guidelines of the CDC, IATSE, USA and SDC. CTC is committed to the values ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Blume Studios Events

Are you looking to make a lasting impact on enriching and improving the lives of the Charlotte community with one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit organizations? At Blumenthal Arts, we believe arts unite and transform lives. By joining our team, you could help continue our mission, inspire the next generation, and be part of our evolution as a national leader with a growing international reputation in presenting and producing. Blumenthal Arts seeks an innovative leader and event produce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications

Dallas Theater Center (DTC), a Tony Award-winning, non-profit professional theater in residence at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, seeks a results-oriented, dynamic and experienced Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications to join our advancement team. The position reports directly to the Chief Advancement and Revenue Officer. The Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications will be responsible for conceiving and implementing all marketing, sales and communications plans for the th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patrons Services Assistant

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Patron Services Assistant. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Scenic Artist

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS OVERHIRE SCENIC ARTIST Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Scenic Artist. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, profes... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professiona... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Front of House Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre that exceeds the expectations of the cultured... (more)