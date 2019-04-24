BroadwayHD Shines With Major Star Power In May As It Debuts New Productions

What does an archive considered to be "the crown jewels" of public and network television and Anton Chekhov have in common? They are all headed to BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, in May. This month, BroadwayHD will be adding a selection of premier titles from the Broadway Digital Archive, which brings together Broadway plays and great works of literature produced for television over the past five decades.

Additional titles from the archive will debut in June on the service. The collection includes films such as Alice at the Palace starring Meryl Streep and Debbie Allen and The Glass Menagerie starring Katherine Hepburn and Sam Waterston, in addition to the work of such renown authors and playwrights as Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neil, Samuel Beckett, and Tennessee Williams. In addition, this month the service will be adding two Popular Productions from the BBC celebrating the works of the great Russian playwright, Anton Chekhov. Chekhov: Comedy Shorts is a four-part series that first aired in 2010 in commemoration of the playwright's 150th birthday and Uncle Vanya, which stars Sir Anthony Hopkins, is a story of a bitter man obsessed with his wasted years and what might have been.

BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley said, "It's been our goal to bring a diverse array of the most incredible productions to our viewers here in the U.S. and across the globe. The Broadway Digital Archive is one of the most celebrated collections in the world and now that it is part of BroadwayHD, our subscribers will be able to revisit with a myriad of amazing works or immerse themselves in these beautiful productions for the very first time."

The Broadway Digital Archive, which spans five decades, brings together over 30 titles based on Broadway plays and great works of literature. The New York Times has deemed this extraordinary collection "the crown jewels" of public and network television.

The Broadway Digital Archive arrives on the service on May 30th. Below you will find a few of the exciting movies you will see as part of the Broadway Digital Archive as well as other new arrivals you will find on BroadwayHD in May:





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You