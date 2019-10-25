BroadwayHD Announces November Lineup Including PUTTING IT TOGETHER Starring Carol Burnett, NUNSENSE, and More!

BroadwayHD is heading into November with a stellar lineup, lead by knock-out performances of theater classics. The all-female production of Donmar Warehouse's Julius Caesar makes its way to the platform on November 7, giving subscribers a stunning twist on a classic play. Dan Goggin's internationally acclaimed musical anthology series, Nunsense and its 6 sequels will be making its exclusive digital streaming premiere on BroadwayHD beginning November 14. Just in time for the 20th Anniversary of its debut on Broadway, Putting It Together starring Tony and Emmy Award winners Carol Burnett and George Hearn as well as Emmy Award nominee Bronson Pinchot brings a heavy dose of humor to the library on November 21. In addition to all of this, the holidays arrive early when beautiful productions of A Christmas Carol, MeshugaNutcracker! and The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker debut on BroadwayHD on November 26.

Additionally, BroadwayHD is celebrating the arrival of Cats in movie theaters with an Andrew Lloyd Webber rail, featuring an array of the famed composers most beloved productions such as Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

"Our service has always given viewers access to some of the most exciting performances from Broadway and other stages around the globe, and with the addition of iconic titles like Nunsense and Sondheim's Putting it Together, and groundbreaking performances like Donmar Warehouse's Julius Caesar, there are a bevy of new, incredible titles for fans to choose from," said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers, and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. They added, "This month we're also looking forward to treating our subscribers to something special, an incredible holiday line-up featuring A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, The MeshugaNutcracker!, and more."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this November:

November 7, 2019 - Julius Caesar

Power, betrayal, justice. Phyllida Lloyd directs a cast including Dame Harriet Walter in Shakespeare's great political drama. Part of The Donmar Warehouse's all-female Shakespeare Trilogy. Set in the present day in the world of a women's prison, Julius Caesar could not be more timely as it depicts the catastrophic consequences of a political leader's extension of his powers beyond the remit of the constitution. As Brutus (Harriet Walter) wrestles with his moral conscience over the assassination of Julius Caesar (Jackie Clune), Mark Antony (Jade Anouka) manipulates the crowd through his subtle and incendiary rhetoric to frenzied mob violence. There follows the descent of the country into factions and the outbreak of civil war.

November 14, 2019 - Nunsense Anthology Series

Making its digital premiere, exclusively streaming on BroadwayHD, Dan Goggin's internationally acclaimed musical sensation, Nunsense, has been presented in 21 languages with more than 10,000 productions all over the world since 1995. The crowd-pleasing musical has grossed over $500M, spawned 6 sequels, 3 spinoffs, and 7 television specials starring such beloved stars as Rue McClanahan, Georgia Engel, Vicki Lawrence, and John Ritter. Now, on the occasion of the musical's 35th Anniversary, Broadway HD will introduce The Little Sisters of Hoboken to a whole new audience with the release of the full collection of television specials, including:

November 21, 2019 - Putting It Together

A humorous, poignant and sophisticated musical "review," Putting It Together is a thematic celebration of the stage and screen work of multiple Tony Award-winner Stephen Sondheim, the foremost theatrical composer/lyricist of our time. Featuring an award-winning ensemble cast headed by the incomparable Carol Burnett, Putting It Together weaves a lyrical story around the emotions and relationships of five guests attending a Manhattan cocktail party, studded with material from a number of Sondheim's original musicals and films including A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, The Frogs, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park with George, Dick Tracy, Into the Woods and Assassins.

November 26, 2019 - A Christmas Carol

Miser Ebenezer Scrooge hates Christmas. When he gets a visit from his companion Jacob Marley, who has been dead for seven years, he urges Scrooge to change his life. Michael Hordern (Barry Lyndon), Patricia Quinn (The Rocky Horror Picture Show), and Bernard Lee (Diamonds Are Forever) star in this BBC adaptation of this Charles Dickens classic.

November 26, 2019 - The Nutcracker Ballet

Joining a growing archive of ballet performances on the platform, The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker is the quintessential Christmas ballet. When her nutcracker toy comes to life, young Clara is transported by the magician Drosselmeyer to a magical world of excitement and delight. Lauren Cuthbertson and Federico Bonelli dance the exquisite Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince; Francesca Hayward and Alexander Campbell take the roles of Clara and the Nutcracker; and Gary Avis is the mysterious, kindly Drosselmeyer. This performance celebrated Peter Wright's 90th birthday and a production that has been in The Royal Ballet's repertory for more than thirty years. With sumptuous period designs, spellbinding stage effects and of course Tchaikovsky's iconic score, The Nutcracker continues to enchant audiences of all ages.

November 26, 2019 - Absurd Person Singular

Michael Gambon and Maureen Lipman star in this popular Alan Ayckbourn adaptation. Three middle-aged couples meet in three different kitchens on three consecutive Christmas Eves. Each occasion sees dramatic changes set in motion in their lives.

November 26, 2019 - The MeshugaNutcracker!

Judah Maccabee's celebration of the first Chanukah in the new state of Israel emerge with a genuine sense of wonder as the Chelmniks tell eight stories that pay tribute to the holiday. Add in dancing dreidels, singing sufganiot, and surprise guest stars and you have the perfect recipe for a holiday gathering. Some might call it crazy...we call it The MeshugaNutcracker! Written and directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim, Shannon Guggenheim and Stephen Guggenheim.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





