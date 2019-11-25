Broadway on TV: Idina Menzel, Tom Hiddleston & More for Week of November 25, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 25, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, November 25
Lin-Manuel Miranda - TODAY
Tom Hiddleston - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Derren Brown - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Josh Gad - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Tuesday, November 26
Adrienne Warren -THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Wednesday, November 27
Jacqueline Novak - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Mike Birbiglia - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Josh Gad - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW
Lin-Manuel Miranda - CBS THIS MORNING
Thursday, November 28
Idina Menzel - TODAY
