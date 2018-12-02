Broadway at the Cabaret: Santino Fontana, George Salazar & Joe Iconis, Liz Callaway, & More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, December 2-8, 2018. Come hear the music play!

George Salazar & Joe Iconis: Two-Player Game

December 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

George Salazar is a Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM and Joe Iconis is a Jonathan Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash." The two will join together for an evening featuring the songs of Joe Iconis, as performed by George Salazar. Salazar will perform showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand new material from upcoming musicals, and more.

Pronoun Showdown

December 2 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Back by popular demand, the Pronoun Showdown features a cast of Broadway headliners reversing the pronouns in some of musical theatre's most famous songs. Performers will include Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider Man: Turn Off the Dark), Matt Doyle (Book of Mormon, War Horse), Katie Rose Clarke (Wicked, Miss Saigon), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Samantha Hill (Les Miz, Phantom of the Opera), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and more. The concert will be music directed by Benjamin Rauhala.

Santino Fontana

December 3 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Tony nominee Santino Fontana is one of Broadway's favorite leading men. He has appeared on Broadway in Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Billy Elliot, Sunday in the Park with George, and Hello Dolly. As an interpreter of the American Songbook he has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, Birdland, NY Pops, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. Film and television fans will recognize him as the voice of the villainous Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, as well as the singing barman, Greg, in the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Fontana was recently seen in on stage Chicago as Michael Dorsey in the new musical Tootsie, which is set to arrive on Broadway in the Spring.

Jason Kravits

December 3 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

Whether you recognize him from Broadway (The Drowsy Chaperone, Relatively Speaking) or TV (Kimmy Schmidt, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Practice), you've never seen Jason Kravits quite like this. Kravits invents an entire cabaret, from scratch, right before your eyes. Every song, every lyric, every show-biz anecdote, humblebrag and overshare...made up, on the spot, based on your suggestions. Backed by the most daring band in the business, and featuring very special guests, Kravitz creates a solo, improvised musical-comedy high-wire act you've got to see to believe. It's the show of a lifetime...every time! Over the last year, he has performed "Off the Top! with Jason Kravits" in eight cities on three continents, including sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and at London's Brasserie Zédel.

Liz Callaway: A Hymn to Her

December 3-8 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Emmy winner and Tony nominee Liz Callaway pays tribute to the women who have inspired her, including Barbara Cook, Carole King, Julia Child, Nora Ephron, and more, through stories and songs. Expect to hear songs by Carole King, Carly Simon, Stephen Sondheim, Sara Bareilles, Maltby & Shire, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin and more in this unforgettable evening of musical storytelling! n a career spanning four decades, Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, received a Tony Award nomination for Baby, and won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats for five years. She also starred on Broadway in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love. She is also well-known as the singing voice of the title character of Anastasia, introducing the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You