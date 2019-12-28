Broadway Will Dim its Lights For Jerry Herman on January 7

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the loss of composer and lyricist Jerry Herman, who passed away on December 26, 2019 at age 88.

To commemorate his life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute on Tuesday, January 7th at exactly 6:45pm.

"To be a Broadway fan is to be a fan of the great Jerry Herman. And each of us who had a chance to know both him and his remarkable catalog of songs feels a great loss today. We celebrate his range from the deceptively simple tunes to the anthems for which he is justly famous. And most of all we celebrate the man who cared deeply about Broadway from his remarkably early success to his enduring legacy," said Thomas Schumacher, Chairman of The Broadway League.

Herman is known for his work on Broadway classics such as Hello, Dolly!, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World, Mack & Mabel, The Grand Tour, Milk & Honey and many more. He has been nominated for five Tony Awards, and won twice, for Hello, Dolly! and La Cage Aux Folles. He received a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2009, and a Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.

Read his full obituary on BroadwayWorld here.





