Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2022 - Where to Watch HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES & More New Releases!

Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide

This July, Broadway fans can beat the summer heat with a cool new lineup of new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. From the new season of High School Musical: the Series to some Broadway favorites starring in new streaming shows, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this July!

Theatre Films & TV

Stranger Things (Season Four, Volume 2) (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Upcoming Dear Evan Hansen star Gaten Matarazzo and Broadway alum Sadie Sink star in the final episodes of the fourth season of the hit Netflix series. Watch here.

Catch Me If You Can (Now Streaming, Netflix)

The Tom Hanks-led film that inspired the 2011 Broadway musical of the same name comes to Netflix. Watch here.

Mean Girls (Now Streaming, Netflix)

Tina Fey's original film before the hit 2018 Broadway musical starring Lindsay Lohan, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, and more. Watch here.

The Bad Guys (Now Streaming, Peacock)

Anythong Ramos stars alongside Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, and more in Dreamworks' new animated action film. Watch here.

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (July 6, Netflix)

Jordan Fisher makes his return to romantic comedies in a new film. After making a pact to break up before college, Clare (Talia Ryder) and Aidan (Fisher) retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?

Zombies 3 (July 15, Disney+)

The latest Disney original musical movie premieres starring Matt Cornett, Milo Manheim, Kylee Russell, Baby Ariel, and more.

Anything's Possible (July 22, Prime Video)

Billy Porter makes his film directorial debut with a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year.

August: Osage County (July 26, Netflix)

The film adaption of August Wilson's acclaimed play, starring Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Cooper, Abigail Breslin, and more.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 (July 27, Disney+)

The highly-anticipated third season of the hit Disney+ series, featuring Cobrin Bleu, Julia Lester, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and more, featuring songs from Frozen, the High School Musical franchise, and Camp Rock.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (July 28, HBO Max)

Lea Salonga stars in the new iteration of the mystery series, also featuring Derek Klena and Lilla Crawford.

Uncoupled (July 29, Netflix)

Neil Patrick Harris stars in Darren Star's latest series, as Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares - losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City. The series also features Tuc Watkins, Brooks Ashmanskas, and more.

Theatre Music

Liza Minnelli Live in New York 1979, Ultimate Edition (Now Streaming)

Complete presentation of Liza Minnelli's 1979 Carnegie Hall show from curtain up to curtain down. Mike Milchner's remastered version of the original vinyl release, premiering on CD, and two discs with the never-before-released complete show.

Chip Deffaa's Tin Pan Alley: Songs I Sing to My Deer... (July 5)

Chip Deffaa, joined on select tracks by special guests Jon Peterson, Michael Townsend Wright, Olivia Chun, Keith Anderson, Katherine Paulsen, and Brian Gari, sings vintage show tunes and vaudeville numbers and shares recollections of showbiz greats like Carol Channing, George Burns, and Ruth Brown, who taught him some of the songs in his repertoire. Pre-order here.

Dan Olivo: Day by Day (July 9)

West Coast jazz singer Dan Olivo sings "Time After Time," "It's Only A Paper Moon," "Sway," "How Come You Do Me Like You Do?," "L.O.V.E.," "This Guy's In Love With You," "Come By Me," and more. Pre-order here.

The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical (July 11)

Ramin Karimloo, Amber Ardolino, Heather Jane Rolff, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Sam Zeller, Sylvana Joyce, and more sing the score from world premiere concept album for score by Sylvana Joyce (music and lyrics), C.R. Smith (music and lyrics) and Jason Huza (book, with Jeremiah James, and lyrics). Pre-order here.

Sabrina Carpenter - Emails I Can't Send (July 15)

Former Mean Girls on Broadway star Sabrina Carpenter adds a new album to her discography, featuring hit singles "Fast Times" and "Skinny Dipping." Pre-save the album here.

Elizabeth Ward Land - Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt Album (July 15)

The Bedwetter's Elizabeth Ward Land sings "Heatwave," "Different Drum," "When Will I Be Loved / That'll Be the Day / It's So Easy / Just One Look / It's In His Kiss," and more. Pre-order here.

Ben Bagley's Everyone Else Revisited (July 21)

Cast includes Nell Carter, the brilliant Dorothy Loudon, June Carroll, Arthur Siegel, The Populaires, Diane Carnevale and others. Pre-order here.

Ben Bagley's Oscar Hammerstein Revisited (July 21)

The lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein with music by Lewis Alter, Rudolf Friml, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Sigmund Romberg, Herbert Stothart featuring vocalists Cab Calloway, Blossom Dearie, Alfred Drake, E.Y. Harburg, Dorothy Loudon, Patrice Munsel, Elaine Stritch, and Gloria Swanson. Pre-order here.

Kate Ballard: the Ladies Who Wrote the Lyrics (July 21)

From Kaye Ballard's show, featuring the music of Elmer Bernstein, Cy Coleman, Morton Gould, Albert Hague, Morgan Lewis, Jimmy McHugh, Jerome Kern, Johnny Richards, Arthur Schwartz, and Jule Styne. Pre-order here.

Theatre Concerts

10 Years of New Writers! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary (July 3, 54 Below)

Featuring the writers who have been a part of changing the face of contemporary musical theatre and the up-and-coming artists who are stepping up to take up the mantle, come reminisce with us as we celebrate 10 Years of 54 Below. Featured writers include Joey Contreras, Amanda D'Archangelis and Sami Horneff, Drew Gasparini, Joe Iconis, Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Ryan Scott Oliver, and Murphy Taylor Smith and Emerson Mae Smith.

Turn The Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (July 6)

In Studio 54's heyday, the guest list was a who's who from the world of entertainment - Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli, Halston, Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger, Diana Ross, Brooke Shields, John Travolta, Michael Jackson - and the music played kept them dancing all through the night. Come "Turn the Beat Around" as we "Celebrate, Good Times" and salute Studio 54 from its opening night to the "Last Dance." Purchase tickets here.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits (July 9)

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! Purchase tickets here.

Make Them Hear You: An Ode to Black Musicals, Volume 2 (July 11)

Featuring songs from Black Musicals written by Black Creative teams both past and present - showcasing another song from, In Dahomey, the first full-length musical written and performed by Black Artists to play Broadway. "Ease on Down the Road" with as we explore the music and history of those who came before us with "Passing Strange," "It Ain't Nothin' but The Blues," "Raisin' the Musical," and more. Purchase tickets here.

Broadway's Next Hit Musical, Featuring The Best Improvisers in NYC! (July 13)

Broadway's Next Hit Musical makes its Feinstein's/54 Below debut, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets "Whose Line Is It Anyway". Purchase tickets here.

Lucie Arnaz: I Got The Job! Songs From My Musical Past (July 16)

Celebrating a life on stage, Lucie Arnaz (Pippin, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, They're Playing Our Song) returns in I GOT THE JOB! Songs From My Musical Past. With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows. Purchase tickets here.

Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martínez: Hermanos y Familia (July 18)

Mexican director, composer, arranger & orchestrator Jaime Lozano is back at Feinstein's/54 Below, this time sharing the spotlight with his friend & collaborator Mauricio Martínez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television...in a concert that will feature selections from musicals that Jaime has written the music to and Mauricio has performed in, as well as songs from the album Songs By An Immigrant, in which they collaborated together. Purchase tickets here.

Carlie Craig: Emotional Rollercoaster (July 20)

Carlie Craig, star of the MADtv reboot, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Emotional Rollercoaster. Emotional Rollercoaster is a raw musical telling of a story Carlie never would have anticipated would be her own. Watch her spill her soul out on stage in this all original one-woman musical written by Carlie Craig and Will Jay. Purchase tickets here.

Now More Than Ever: The Songs of Billy Recce (July 21)

Billboard-charting and two-time MAC Award-winning songwriter Billy Recce returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time in two years to sing songs of inspiration, perseverance, Chick-fil-A, straight girls in gay bars, children stuck in homemade weather balloons, Gwyneth Paltrow, high-end prostitution rings, and hope. Purchase tickets here.

Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar: All For You (July 23)

Fresh from their critically acclaimed run in The Bridges of Madison County, two time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow) and Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (The Light in the Piazza, Fox's "Filthy Rich," The Last Ship) bring their "glorious soprano" and "soaring tenor" voices together in a brand new show at Feinstein's/54 Below! Purchase tickets here.

Drew Gasparini: One Last Toast (For Now) (July 25)

Join Drew Gasparini - composer of The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical - for one last hurrah at Feinstein's/54 Below (for now). The evening promises to be a good old-fashioned Gaspo Party featuring killer music, some potty language, and a room full of love. Purchase tickets here.