VIDEO: Michael James Scott Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in below as he chats with Michael James Scott, who just debuted his Christmas EP, "A Fierce Christmas" on all streaming platforms.

Scott is known for his iconic portrayal of the Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. He has toured as the Genie in London, on the North American Tour and in Australia. He had originated the role in Australia and won the Helpmann Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. His has also originated the following Broadway roles of The Minstrel on Broadway in Something Rotten as well as Dr. Gotswana (aka The Guy with the Maggot Problem) in The Book of Mormon. Other Broadway credits include Mamma Mia, Tarzan, All Shook Up, The Pirate Queen, Elf, and Hair.

"This year has been incredibly tough. And I'm protesting it-I'm protesting 2020 with joy," said Scott.

"I am a gay, black man putting joy into the world. That's where this album comes from. I think it's important for people to know that it's OK to put out joy. It's OK to put out love. It's OK to put out light and laughter. It's OK to put out Fierceness. What better way to put it out there than with holiday music? We need some light!"

Watch below as he chats even more about how the album came to be, why he's thankful this holiday season, and more!

