Obituaries
Broadway Stalwart Richard Korthaze Passes Away at 94

Korthaze was in the original Broadway companies of Bob Fosse's Dancin', Pippin and Chicago.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Broadway stalwart Richard Korthaze passed away on January 1, 2023 in Connecticut where he was moved to be closer to his relatives. Richard lived alone in Manhattan and had a fall a few months ago. He entered the Jewish Home in Riverdale before moving to CT. Richard was long-time DO40 member, Legacy Award honoree and board member. He was 94.

Richard performed in a multitude of Broadway shows. He was in the original Broadway companies of Bob Fosse's Dancin', Pippin and Chicago, in which Richard gave a brilliant performance playing all of the jurors. He was first seen on Broadway in the chorus of the 1951 revival of Pal Joey and continued working in How to Succeed and Take Me Along. His last Broadway show was Anything Goes with Patti LuPone. Dick was honored with the Gypsy Robe (now Legacy Robe) many times and also appeared in the movies I'm Not Rappaport, The Addams Family and Sweet Charity.

There will be a memorial service in NYC which will be announced by the family.

 



