Broadway Shows with Foreign Origins: A Deep Dive Into International Productions

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Theatre has long history of cultural exchange between the cities of New York and London. Every season, new productions make it to Broadway and off-Broadway after starting in the West End and vice versa.

But what of all of the Broadway shows that have originated in countries beyond England? Productions originating in other foreign countries happen far less frequently but have resulted in some fascinating moments of history on Broadway.

A number of shows that later landed on Broadway started their lives at the illustrious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. The first was the relevantly titled Beyond The Fringe, a comedic British revue that premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 1960 and came to Broadway in 1962, starring Alan Bennett, Peter Cook, Jonathan Miller, and Dudley Moore. Later that decade, a different style of comedy, the absurdist Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, started at the Fringe and shortly after, introduced Broadway audiences to the playwright Tom Stoppard. More recently, the Jaws-inspired The Shark is Broken and the hit musical Six originated in Scotland at the Edinburgh Fringe before moving to Broadway.

While there are many shows set in France, only a few have actually originated on French soil. The most successful of these is Les Miserables, the musical based on the French novel by Victor Hugo. The first production of the musical adaptation was in Paris in 1980, lending meaningful authenticity to the story which features major scenes set in Paris. The English language adaptation of the show was developed and premiered in London a few years later before setting foot in New York. Earlier than Les Mis, other French musicals like Irma La Douce began their lives in Paris before making a splash on Broadway. More recently, in the 2010s, the stage musical version of An American in Paris started in Paris before moving to Broadway.

In contrast with the handful of Broadway shows that originated in France, only one Broadway show ever came from Poland. This was Metro, the large-scale 1992 musical about young people who create a new community in subway tunnels. The show began in Warsaw where it was a huge success; its entire Polish cast came to New York to present the work, which closed after a brief run at the Minskoff.

In 1962, a rare Italian musical moved to Broadway; this was Rugantino. The story set in 19th century Rome was such a hit that it was translated to English and came to Broadway, billed as “A Roman Musical Spectacle”. As with Metro, the foreign cast came to America with the show. But while Metro was translated to English for Broadway audiences, Rugantino was presented in its native Italian tongue, with subtitles projected onto the Mark Hellinger Theatre stage.

While the rare musicals from Poland and Italy may not have had long runs on Broadway, Broadway’s first transfer from South Korea has experienced the opposite. The 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, is a South Korean-set story with book and lyrics co-written by Hue Park, who is from South Korea. Park began collaborating with Will Aronson on the show in New York, but Maybe Happy Ending intentionally embraced its Korean roots by premiering in South Korea in 2016 in a Korean language version. The show was developed in both Korea and the United States before bowing on Broadway.

Several Asian countries are vital partners to Broadway concerning the landscape of musical theatre. But this cultural partnership largely involves the importing of American shows to Asia following their Broadway premieres. Another rare instance of a musical actually launching in Asia before jumping to Broadway was Prince of Broadway. Given the legacy of American musicals being embraced in Japan, the show, featuring the game-changing work of Harold Prince including his direction of many major musicals, made sense to present in Tokyo. Japanese audiences enjoyed re-creating stagings of songs from West Side Story, Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more before they were seen in New York.

China also sent a show to New York in the 21st century. Soul of Shaolin was the first show from China to transfer to Broadway and it was a special event featuring martial arts and stage craft to tell the story of a baby separated from his mother and their journey back to each other. Soul of Shaolin premiered at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing before landing at the Marquis on Broadway.

South Africa has sent several musicals to Broadway, including Ipi-Tombi in 1977, Sarafina! in 1988, and Kat and the Kings in 1999. Ipi-Tombi, written by the mother and daughter team of Bertha Egnos and Gail Lakier began in Johannesburg before spending time in Nigeria and on a European tour, eventually coming to Broadway. Sarafina! was a big hit, chalking up just under 600 performances on Broadway, produced by Lincoln Center. The musical, which also originated in Johannesburg, was written by Mbongeni Ngema and Hugh Masekela and told a story in protest of South African apartheid. A decade later, Kat and the Kings, about a South African music group and based on a true story, started in Cape Town before moving to London and finally New York.

Australia has a robust network of theaters that have embraced American transfers and in this century, two spectacular musicals have made their way in the other direction, from Australia to New York. The Boy From Oz, telling the story of Peter Allen to the tune of his songs, was a major Australian hit in the late 1990s, touring the country. In 2003, it hit New York starring Hugh Jackman in his Broadway debut. A few years later, the beloved Australian movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, was adapted into another jukebox musical, this time featuring a variety of well-known pop songs. The show, known just as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, came to Broadway in 2011.

Our northern neighbor Canada has sent us quite a few Broadway shows over the years. As Toronto is a major theatrical hub, many shows with American teams have chosen to try out there before moving to Broadway. The illustrious list includes Camelot, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Ragtime, Aladdin, and & Juliet. The Drowsy Chaperone had a humble origin story, starting out as a personal gift between Canadian artists before being developed for the Toronto Fringe Festival, and eventually becoming a Broadway hit. Rockabye Hamlet was also a home grown Canadian project; the show began as a commissioned recording on Canadian radio before becoming a stage musical that hit Canada before Broadway. The two hander The Story of My Life started at a non-profit theatre in Toronto before making its way to New York.

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